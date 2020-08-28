Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced that the state’s daily COVID-19 case numbers have fallen below 100 for the first time in eight weeks.

He confirmed today that the state reported 94 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the first time the numbers have fallen below 100 since July 5. The last time cases were in single digits was June 16.

Brett Sutton said yesterday that the state’s numbers are headed in “the right direction”, and that he expected them to fall below 100 “if not over the weekend then by next week.”

“We obviously have to hold the course here,” he said, adding that, despite the decline in new infections, Victoria is unlikely to see a reduction in the number of COVID-19 deaths in days to come.

“I think it could be a while before we see the daily mortality figures come down, but it is stabilising. We are not seeing it increase and the idea is it’s expected to slowly decrease,” he said.

Per ABC News reports, the majority of cases in Victoria are now linked to known outbreaks, which will hopefully make it easier for contact tracers to focus their attention on “mystery cases” from unknown sources.

Yes. We know it’s really hard. It’s being talked through and under active consideration. https://t.co/TBupsN6GOJ — Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) August 28, 2020

Yesterday, Brett Sutton flagged the possibility that Melbourne residents living alone could have access to “isolation bubbles”, indicating that this possibility is currently being discussed on an official level.