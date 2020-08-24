CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses the events of the Christchurch terrorist attacks. It includes victim impact statements and some graphic detail. Readers may find this distressing.

The terrorist who perpetrated the horrific Christchurch mosque attacks last year has today had to face the surviving victims and the relatives of those who died in the attack.

Australian man Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and attempted murder, as well as one count of committing a terrorist attack in connection with the tragic Christchurch mosque shooting on March 15, 2019. The gunman killed 51 people and injured a further 49 in the attack, which was live-streamed on Facebook at the time.

As the judge begins to determine a sentence for the 29-year-old Australian man, more details regarding the attack have been brought to life, including multiple confronting impact statements.

According to The Washington Post, Tarrant didn’t react as survivors such as Temel Atacocugu recounted the day in court.