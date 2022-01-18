Someone’s been messing with the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) reporting system by putting in a positive result under the NSW Health Minister’s name, and it’s causing a whole shitstorm. Folks, I’m starting to think this whole system of self-reporting without verification is a little broken. Just a little. Maybe.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard used his time on the mic to warn the people of this state that he’s not the one to fuck with. More or less, that is essentially what he said.

Hazzard revealed that someone went on the website for reporting positive RATs and entered one under his name, essentially manipulating the system for one big ol’ prank.

He called the act “moronic” and “juvenile”, and also threatened that NSW Police would “come hunting”. It’s safe to say he didn’t take the prank lightly, and fair enough, reporting positive RATs across the country wasn’t designed to be taken as a joke.

“You are undermining what the public health team is trying to do here to keep the entire community safe,” he said.

NSW Health Minister says some people are undermining the rapid test reporting system: "I received notification yesterday and again today from New South Wales Health that apparently somebody has put my name in there as being a positive Rapid Antigen Test" — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) January 17, 2022

On top of all this, Hazzard revealed that there would be a heaping $5,000 fine for anyone caught entering false details in positive RAT reports.

This is on top of the $1000 fine for people who fail to report their positive RAT in the first place. I would love to know how either of these things is being effectively tracked, but alas, I’m merely the words guy.

“If you’re caught you will have a $5,000 fine but worse still, when you’re telling your friends about that, they will probably tell you how stupid you are,” he said.

Gottem, Hazzo.

Has the health minister just inadvertently encouraged people to do this? — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) January 17, 2022

it's a form on a website — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) January 17, 2022

To add fuel to this fire, the NSW Cybercrime Squad has launched a full-on fkn investigation into who fraudulently entered Brad Hazzard’s name in the positive RAT report.

“Not only is this a nuisance, it also corrupts valuable pandemic data relied upon to support essential services. This is not a joke and is a criminal offence,” said Detective Superintendent Matt Craft.

Well, this is definitely something that is happening at the moment. Just don’t prank the system folks. We can’t have any more Hazzard Antigen Tests (HATs).