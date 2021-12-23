Mates, now that all your Christmas shopping for everyone else is out of the way, you’re free and clear to spend your hard-earned cash on yourself. And boy, do we have good news for you (and your bank account). Long gone are the days where you have to get up in the wee hours of the morning to wait outside your local shopping centre just to nab a boxing day bargain. Nor do you have to wait for Boxing Day itself, apparently.
Online retailers like Amazon and THE ICONIC (plus about 40 others we’ve listed below) have kicked off the huge sale event as early as today bc, well, why not?!
We’re approaching the best four days of the year, and it’s the end of the hellfire that was 2021! So Treat yourself! Buy yourself a tiny scooter! Or whatever it is your heart desires, I’m not telling you what to do. Expect sales on everything from fashion to homewares to electrical appliances.
How Long Do The Boxing Day Sales Run?
The Boxing Day sales officially start on Boxing Day, December 26, the day after Christmas, duh. However, some companies start their sales early, and many continue them until well into the new year.
What Time Do Stores Open?
While some stores will be closed for the public holiday, others will remain open with regular or reduced trading hours. Luckily if you’re doing your shopping online, the below deals don’t require lining up at a bricks and mortar store in the wee hours . . . Get in, loser, we’re going shopping.
The Best Early Boxing Day Sales
The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales
- Modibodi — 50% off their reusable leak-proof underwear
- The Outnet – Extra 20% off ‘Styles at 70% off’ list
- LE SPECS – Take a further 30% off all sale items
- Rebecca Vallance – Up to 60% off
- Princess Polly – 30-70% off
- Timberland – Up to 50% off sale
- Vans – Up to 50% off selected styles
- St. Agni – Further discounts on sale
- Dr Martens – Up to 50% off selected styles
- THE ICONIC – 30% Off
- Cotton On – 50-70% off
- Nike – Up to 30% off
The Best Boxing Day Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
- Dyson – Save Up To $300 o Dyson vacuum cleaners
- BROSA – 25% off top-rated Brosa products
- House – 75% Off+ Free Express Shipping
- Myer – 20% off the original price of small electrical kitchen appliances, microwaves, personal care, irons and vacuums
- Emma Sleep – Up to 55% off
- Adairs – Save up to 40%
- Lovehoney – Up to 60% off
- Amazon – Save up to 68% off Amazon Devices
- InstantPot – Save up to 30% off RRP
- FoodSaver – Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
- Sunbeam – Save 25% off on select kitchen essentials
- Philips – Save on selected ranges, including 30% off the Philips Air Fryer Premium XXL and 26% off the Phillips Series 2200 Classic Milk Frother Fully Automatic Espresso Coffee Machine
- Tefal – Save on select Tefal products
- Corelle – Save on a full range of Corelle dinnerware essentials
- Tontine – Save on select pillows, quilts, and bedding
- Roomba – 56% off the Black iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner
- ECOVACS – Save on select ECOVACS vacuum cleaners
- ASAKUKI – Save on select ASAKUKI diffusers
- Boomjoy – Save on select Boomjoy cleaning products
- Arovec – Save on select Arovec products
- Coleman – save on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
- RENPHO – Save on select RENPHO Massagers
The Best Boxing Day Tech & Gaming Sales
- Oculus – Up to 30% off RRP on Oculus products
- Garmin – Up to 50% off Garmin smartwatches
- Samsung – Save up to $500 off RRP on select Samsung devices
- Withings – Save up to 40% of RRP on select Withings devices
- Nokia – Save on Nokia mobile phones
- DJI Drones – Up to $400 off RRP on select DJI Drones & accessories
- Nikon – Up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras, lenses & accessories
- Panasonic – Save on select Panasonic cameras & electronics
- Apple – Save 15% off RRP on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Sennheiser – Save 52% off RRP on select Sennheiser headphones
- Jabra – Save 33% off RRP on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Xgimi – Save on Xgimi projectors
- Yamaha – Up to 37% off RRP on Yamaha soundbars, home theatre & earphones
- SoundPEATS – Save on select SoundPEATS earbuds
- Anker – Save on select Anker products
- ROMOSS – Save on select ROMOSS power banks
- Edifier – Save on select Edifier active speakers
- Philips – Save on select Philips 55inch OLED Ambilight TV
- Reolink – Save on select Reolink PoE system
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select gaming laptops from ASUS, MSI and DELL
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select DELL, ACER, ASUS and MSI Windows laptops
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Chromebooks
- Save up to 40% off RRP on select business and gaming monitors from DELL, ACER, BENQ and LENOVO
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Western Digital and Sandisk storage devices
The Best Boxing Day Beauty Sales
- Alpha-H – 20-40% selected items Sale dates: 21 December 2021 – 4 January 2022
- Clinique – Take 30% off gift sets
- Save on select fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skincare Brands like Nivea, Neutrogena and Weleda
- Save on Philips beauty range
- Save on select Salon Nail and Premium makeup brands like OPI, Dermablend, Jane Iredale and more
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select beauty brands including COSRX and Shiseido
‘Tis the season to spend some dough.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Here’s Everything That’s Open On Christmas Day, If You Need To Escape The Fam For A ‘Walk’
-
Here’s Your Boxing Day Weather Forecast For Every Aussie Capital City In 2021
-
5 Ways To Getting Ya Chrissy Shopping Done As Quickly & Pain-Free As Possible
-
ALDI’s Big Snow & Ski Sale Is On This Weekend If You’re Ready To Do Battle With Thrifty Mums