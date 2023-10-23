Boost Is Slinging $90 Million Worth Of Prizes Out To Customers & I Need A Mango Magic, Stat

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Boost to give everyone a chance to win big.

When I was at university, there was a Boost Juice across the road and I think my diet was 40% Mango Magic. The good old days! And, if you’d told me at the time that each one of those juices I slurped could have resulted in a prize, I would have screamed in your face.

While I can’t go back in time, I can reignite the love affair and win some prizes. The juice lords are slinging over $90 million bucks in prizes (!!!!) out to folks who buy any original-size drink. It’s called the Big Banana Peel and all you have to do is buy one of those original bad boys, get an entry card for the comp, head over here and “peel” yourself one of three million prizes.

I know, I know, it sounds too good to be true, but I did double-check literally out of fear for my job. There is a brand new MG4 electric car, a holiday for two with Expedia, free Boost for a year, cash to pay off your rent, and vouchers from brands like Ticketek and MenuLog all up for grabs. Plus, there are even more goodies in the prize pool from your faves like Lenovo, Menulog, Platypus, Event Cinemas, Netflix, Thrilled Experience, Readly, Scribd and Sennheiser.

The promo is running from today until November 26, so you have about a month to get cracking, folks. But let’s be real, all you actually have to do is sip on a juicy lil treat. Hard day’s work, am I right???

T&Cs apply, so suss those out here, otherwise, get sippin’ and good luck!

Image: Emily In Paris

AU. Res. 14+ only. Ends for purchases 26/11/23. Prize claims close 11:59pm AEDT 24/12/23. Keep promotional card to claim. Full T&Cs – bigbananapeel.com.au. Valid with the purchase of an Original Boost.