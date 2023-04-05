Bookworms and bargain hunters alike, it is my genuine displeasure to inform you that our beloved Book Depository, home to a wide array of affordable reads and also my heart, is shutting its doors forever. May it rest in peace.

The Book Depository official Twitter account announced the tragic news on Wednesday morning.

“We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023,” the tweet said.

“You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchase and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023.”

Book Depository was originally founded in 2004 by Stuart Felton and Andrew Crawford (who used to work at Amazon, tea), with the goal of “selling ‘less of more’ rather than ‘more of less’”.

So basically, they wanted to focus on less mainstream books, instead of only stocking best-sellers. Giving a leg-up to less known authors? We fkn love to see it.

The brand used to rival Amazon, but then the giant acquired it in 2011… only to shut it down now.

While Book Depository didn’t say why it was closing, it looks to be part of a bunch of cutbacks that Amazon announced earlier this year.

“In November, we communicated the hard decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses,” CEO Andy Jassy wrote in January.

This was apparently because of the “uncertain economy”.

Obviously, Book Depository customers are absolutely fkn devo about all this.

Thank you for being the best book provider with the best customer support I’ve ever seen. We love you and the work you did to ensure us the best reading experiences! Much love to all the staff! ❤️😔 — Impact (@Impact643) April 4, 2023

Books are expensive, and so is shipping when you live somewhere that isn’t the US or the UK (where Book Depository is based), and the company was known for its free worldwide shipping and great customer service.

But why ? The best delivery service in the world and with excellent choice. Living in Serbia I find out your bookstore as the best choice and affordable. Amazon is very expensive… — anjaweber (@anjaXIII) April 4, 2023

noooo!!!! 😭😭😭as a malaysian, its not easy to find a platform where i can buy book that release internationally with free shipping… https://t.co/pdUcjqEROe pic.twitter.com/WZMSbIVCdx — MiR0.Ꮤ (@wangxiao_1823) April 5, 2023

I see many people in the replies are saying it too! But as a third world country this is so devastating ;_; Books are almost impossible to afford the international shipping charge from other places. And so many books are just not available here! This is awful. — C-Puff ✨ (@C_Puff_Person) April 4, 2023

Sad news. Book Depository offered a great option for those living outside of the US and europe and an excellent customer service. You will be missed. 😢 https://t.co/bH9UP9Lvg5 — Amancay Nahuelpan (@amancay_art) April 5, 2023

It’s a rare a company appears to actually care about its vision, but this was one of those times. Sigh.

Thank you for your service Book Depository. The book community will miss you.