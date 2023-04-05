Bookworms and bargain hunters alike, it is my genuine displeasure to inform you that our beloved Book Depository, home to a wide array of affordable reads and also my heart, is shutting its doors forever. May it rest in peace.

The Book Depository official Twitter account announced the tragic news on Wednesday morning.

“We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023,” the tweet said.

“You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchase and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023.”

Book Depository was originally founded in 2004 by Stuart Felton and Andrew Crawford (who used to work at Amazon, tea), with the goal of “selling ‘less of more’ rather than ‘more of less’”.

So basically, they wanted to focus on less mainstream books, instead of only stocking best-sellers. Giving a leg-up to less known authors? We fkn love to see it.

The brand used to rival Amazon, but then the giant acquired it in 2011… only to shut it down now.

While Book Depository didn’t say why it was closing, it looks to be part of a bunch of cutbacks that Amazon announced earlier this year.

“In November, we communicated the hard decision to eliminate a number of positions across our Devices and Books businesses,” CEO Andy Jassy wrote in January.

This was apparently because of the “uncertain economy”.

Obviously, Book Depository customers are absolutely fkn devo about all this.

Books are expensive, and so is shipping when you live somewhere that isn’t the US or the UK (where Book Depository is based), and the company was known for its free worldwide shipping and great customer service.

It’s a rare a company appears to actually care about its vision, but this was one of those times. Sigh.

Thank you for your service Book Depository. The book community will miss you.

