CONTENT WARNING: This article contains mention of topics some readers may find distressing.

White supremacist and neo-Nazi flyers have appeared near Sydney’s Bondi Beach seeking to recruit people to their fucked up cause.

The flyers are reportedly from the European Australia Movement, which bears a name that takes about five seconds to decipher.

It’s a group that branches off from the biggest white supremacist group in the country: the National Socialist Network. You know, the group “working to secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” It’s fucked up that we even have such a group that exists without consequence.

The Anti-Defamation Commission in Melbourne provided pictures of the flyers to News.com.au which warn “white Australians” apparently face “racial extinction”.

“We cannot achieve any of our goals without you,” the letter continues.

“Be prepared to train, get outdoors and sacrifice some of your personal time for a higher purpose. Blood and honour.”

I dunno… maybe racist white Australians should go extinct. This is quite literally fascism, and I can perfectly picture the kind of slimy straight white guy who would be behind such a thing.

The letters also feature a QR code to scan “if white” which leads to the Nationalist Socialist Network.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police confirmed that it will “monitor activities” and “take action where appropriate” as well as conduct “inquiries.” Uh-huh.

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich spoke to News.com.au about the matter and warned white supremacy and anti-Semitism are on the rise in this country.

“The bottom line is that we can’t rest easy while these homegrown domestic terrorists-in-waiting, ticking time bombs, are on a recruitment drive of young white men and women to their Aryan cause,” he said.

“Where far-right extremists gather, promising a racial war, physical violence is usually not far behind, and each one of us is a potential target.

“There is a direct link between radicalisation and lethal attacks, and at any point, this ugly rhetoric can cross the line into real-world killing because one of their young members, who is absorbing this poison, may come to believe that any action is justified to save the white race from their ‘enemies’.

“We do not need to wait for a Christchurch-like massacre in Sydney to designate these movements as terrorist organisations.”

How are these groups not considered terrorist organisations? Honestly, I’m packing my bags and heading to the Moon, this is too much.