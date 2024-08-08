Iconic Sydney Pool To Be Transformed Into Australia’s Biggest Ice Bath On The Weekend

Somebody tell your ex-boyfriend that their mental health management is sorted, because a plan to create Australia’s largest ice bath ever has been revealed to be taking place in Sydney over the weekend.

The gigantic ice-infused recovery bath will take place at the popular Bondi Icebergs pool, with the iconic ocean-pool being transformed thanks to Uber One.

The huge exhibit taps into the global phenomenon of ice baths being used both as a recovery device after sports — like Australia’s Olympians have at their Olympic Village home base! — as well as their use as a popular therapeutic tool with mental health benefits that your dad won’t shut up about.

This is much better than a wheelie-bin with ice water. Source: Ted Lasso.

But how are the Olympic-size swimming pools being converted into Australia’s largest ice baths??? Great question.

Bondi’s Icebergs pool — which is already known and named for its chilly temperatures — will be filled to the brim with gigantic ice cubes in order to bring the heat down to an all-time minimum!

In comparison to the largest ice bath you’ve seen available online, mathematically speaking this one is… much bigger.

The event will also feature a headline set by Sydney-based DJ Touch Sensitive, as well as plenty of cheeky snacks and bevies to help recovery after the cold plunge. But NOT before — you know the rule about eating before swimming!!!

Bondi Icebergs pool in Sydney. Source: Getty.

“We’ve got ice, ice, baby and we’re deploying it to create the world’s coolest ice bath ever,” said Uber One’s Director of Operations, Beth Pondo.

“Thousands of miniature icebergs will give loyal Uber One members a chill recovery as we help this Aussie landmark live up to its equally iconic name.”

If you’re looking to attend the event, it’s going down from 9am to 11am at the Bondi Icebergs pool on Sunday, August 11.

Just make sure you are an Uber One member, because that is your exclusive ticket.

In Australia, an Uber One membership costs $9.99 a month, with members on average saving $23 a month from promos and member discounts.

