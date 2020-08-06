Three stars of Bon Appétit’s Test Kitchen say they will no longer appear in the video series, following the breakdown of contract negotiations between the culinary outlet and its world-famous contributors.

Sohla El-Waylly, Priya Krishna, and Rick Martinez announced overnight they will depart the Test Kitchen series, months after El-Waylly alleged most of the channel’s White contributors were paid for their on-camera appearances while several people of colour were not.

The allegations led to a broader reckoning at the brand, which spurred the resignation of Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport, and Matt Duckor, who led video content for parent company Condé Nast.

Many of the series’ stars pledged not to appear in videos until Bon Appétit ensured equal compensation, and contract renegotiations began in June.

“I was told I would receive a fair contract with equitable pay and opportunities for growth,” Krishna said on Twitter.

“But it was all lip service. The contract I received was nowhere near equitable, and actually would potentially allow me to make even less than I do currently.”

I'm leaving Bon Appétit video. Here's what's been happening over the last few months, and some thoughts. pic.twitter.com/L59blcESLv — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) August 6, 2020

“My happiness and my self-worth are more important to me than returning to the test kitchen,” Martinez said on Instagram.

He alleged the brand had not detailed how it would ensure “the diversity and inclusivity initiatives in video that they claim to be working on.”

Speaking to Business Insider, a Condé Nast spokesperson said it “simply isn’t true” that staff are compensated differently depending on their race or gender.

The outlet reports El-Waylly will continue to contribute to the brand’s print and online outlets, while Martinez and Krishna are set to produce freelance content for the magazine.

