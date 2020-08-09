The troubles continue at Bon Appétit, with Ryan Walker-Hartshorn and Jesse Sparks, the only two remaining black editorial staff members, choosing to walk away from the food magazine for good over pay inequality concerns.

This news comes a day after Molly Baz announced that she would no longer participate in the popular Bon Appétit Test Kitchen videos, in solidarity with three staff members of colour, who quit over an ongoing equal pay dispute.

Walker-Hartshorn and Sparks both announced their resignations weeks ago, but Friday was their last day. Both have accused parent company Condé Nast of failing to value their contributions, and using them as props for diversity.

Speaking out prior to her departure, Ryan Walker-Hartshorn said she had unsuccessfully sought a raise in line with the work she was doing at the company, and that she no longer wished to work in an environment where her value was “constantly undermined.”

Today is my last day at Bon Appétit mag. Want to share some thoughts with you all. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this time ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cqRgBLyOjt — Ryan Walker-Hartshorn-Omphroy (ry who?) (@ryan_walkerHA) August 7, 2020

READ MORE Bon Appétit Test Kitchen Star Molly Baz Quits In Solidarity With Co-Workers

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Sparks said he started out at Bon Appétit in a freelancer role, and:

“… showed up early, stayed late, edited myself and how I navigated the office, took on responsibilities that weren’t technically in my job description, and kept the complaining minimal. The type of things Black freelancers often get pressured to do.”

He said that in spite of his hard work over a number of years, he never felt valued for his contributions and was only ever offered a token raise of $1600 annually to move into a full-time position.

ANTYWAYS, HI! I’m Jesse Sparks. I write, edit, tweet, and make truly atrocious dad jokes. For the last two and a half years, I’ve worked as an editorial assistant for BA but really did more than the title let’s on.That all ended on Friday, August 7. (A thread) — Jesse “Personhood Before Professionalism” Sparks (@JesseASparks) August 8, 2020

Condé Nast addressed the departures in a statement, saying: