‘Bon Appétit’ video editor Matt Hunziker has been suspended by the publication’s parent company, Condé Nast, while internal investigations are being conducted. After his suspension was handed down, other BA staff have stepped up in support of him, noting that he has always been a “true friend and ally” to BIPOC staff.

As reported by Business Insider, Hunziker was stood down by the company on June 25, saying that there had “been many concerns raised about Matt that the company is obligated to investigate.”

Hunziker is known for his work alongside Test Kitchen favourite Brad Leone on the series “It’s Alive!”, and is the video editor responsible for injecting an element of comedy in videos – namely captioning every time Brad says “water” in his thick New Jersey accent, and deciphering every time he stumbles over his words.

At the time of writing, neither Condé Nast nor Hunziker has commented on the reasoning behind the suspension, but multiple employees apparently believe it may be due to a tweet made around the time Rapoport’s brownface scandal emerged.

The tweet, posted on June 13, read “Why would we hire someone who’s not racist when we could simply [checks industry handbook] uhh hire a racist and provide them with anti-racism training…”, most likely referencing the Rapoport’s tenure at the helm of Bon Appétit.

Priya KrishnaJesse SparksSohla El-Waylly, Carla Lalli Music, and Joseph Hernandez from Bon Appétit have taken to their own social media accounts to make comments on the move from Condé Nast to suspend Hunziker.

At the time of writing, the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen has not published a video on YouTube since June 6, 2020.

