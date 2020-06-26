‘Bon Appétit’ video editor Matt Hunziker has been suspended by the publication’s parent company, Condé Nast, while internal investigations are being conducted. After his suspension was handed down, other BA staff have stepped up in support of him, noting that he has always been a “true friend and ally” to BIPOC staff.

As reported by Business Insider, Hunziker was stood down by the company on June 25, saying that there had “been many concerns raised about Matt that the company is obligated to investigate.”

Hunziker is known for his work alongside Test Kitchen favourite Brad Leone on the series “It’s Alive!”, and is the video editor responsible for injecting an element of comedy in videos – namely captioning every time Brad says “water” in his thick New Jersey accent, and deciphering every time he stumbles over his words.

At the time of writing, neither Condé Nast nor Hunziker has commented on the reasoning behind the suspension, but multiple employees apparently believe it may be due to a tweet made around the time Rapoport’s brownface scandal emerged.

The tweet, posted on June 13, read “Why would we hire someone who’s not racist when we could simply [checks industry handbook] uhh hire a racist and provide them with anti-racism training…”, most likely referencing the Rapoport’s tenure at the helm of Bon Appétit.

Why would we hire someone who’s not racist when we could simply [checks industry handbook] uhh hire a racist and provide them with anti-racism training… — Matt Hunziker (@matthunzi) June 12, 2020

Priya Krishna, Jesse Sparks, Sohla El-Waylly, Carla Lalli Music, and Joseph Hernandez from Bon Appétit have taken to their own social media accounts to make comments on the move from Condé Nast to suspend Hunziker.

I don't have the whole story, but it seems like criticizing the company (which, let's be honest, there's been a lot to criticize in the last two weeks) nets you a suspension? pic.twitter.com/82CJqFXAEd — Joseph Hernandez (@joeybear85) June 25, 2020

BA video editor Matt Hunziker was suspended by Condé, for calling out systemic racism…while the company says it supports people speaking openly. got it.

https://t.co/VPlUDyv3oO pic.twitter.com/FhOuyiXrTF — Priya Krishna (@priyakrishna) June 25, 2020

I know it’s hard for certain big companies to multitask, but you can’t promise transparency and muzzle people like @matthunzi at the same time. #standwithhunzi https://t.co/rDCilObvdB — carla lalli music (@lallimusic) June 25, 2020

At the time of writing, the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen has not published a video on YouTube since June 6, 2020.