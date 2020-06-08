Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Adam Rapoport has resigned after staffers and freelancers called out racism and pay disparity at the Conde Naste title.

Staffers began speaking out after a photo of him in brown face – from a Halloween party in 2013 and originally posted to Instagram by his wife Simone Shubuck – began circulating on Twitter.

I do not know why Adam Rapoport simply doesn’t write about Puerto Rican food for @bonappetit himself!!! https://t.co/rW0k5tjMoS pic.twitter.com/odZnFLz2gd — chez tammie (@tammieetc) June 8, 2020

A short time later, chef, restaurateur and Bon Appetit assistant editor Sohla El-Waylly revealed that “only white editors” are paid for videos in which they appear, while she and other BIPOC editors were not “properly compensated”.

“I’ve been at Bon Appetit for 10 months. I am 35 years old and have over 15 years of professional experience. I was hired as an assistant editor at $50k [AU $71k] to assist mostly white editors with significantly less experience than me.

“I’ve been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity. In reality, currently only white editors are paid for their video appearances. None of the people of colour have been compensated.

“I demand the resignation of @rapoport but also to see BIPOC given fair titles, fair salaries, and compensation for video appearances.”

Contributor and food writer Priya Krishna tweeted: “As a BA contributor, I can’t stay silent on this. This is fucked up plain and simple. It erases the work the BIPOC on staff have long been doing, behind the scenes. I plan to do everything in my power to hold the EIC, and systems that hold up actions like this, accountable.”

Research Director Joseph Hernandex tweeted: “I’m likely courting internal reprimand, but I’m appalled and insulted by the EIC’s choice to embrace brownface in the photo making the rounds. I’ve spent my career celebrating Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and POC voices in food, and this feels like an erasure of that work.”

“It also feels like an erasure of the hard work done by those on staff who are doing the behind-the-scenes, silent labor of educating and advocating for progressive change.”

Former Bon Appetit photographer Alex Lau explained that he left the publication in part due to “white leadership” refusing to make changes that he and BIPOC coworkers “constantly pushed for”.

Following these accusations, Rapoport announced his resignation and admitted he had not “championed an inclusive vision” for the brand.

BREAKING: Adam Rapoport says he will step down as @bonappetit editor in chief pic.twitter.com/m3b6GyiwZ7 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) June 8, 2020

“I am stepping down as editor in chief of Bon Appetit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appetit to get to a better place,” Rapoport said on Instagram.

“From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I’ve not championed an inclusive vision.

“And ultimately, it’s been at the expense of Bon Appetit and its staff, as well as our readers. They all deserve better. The staff has been working hard to evolve the brand in a positive, more diverse direction.

“I will do all I can to support the work, but I am not the one to lead that work. I am deeply sorry for my failings and to the position in which I put the editors of BA.

“Thank you.”