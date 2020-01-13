The Bureau of Meteorology has sparked cautiously optimistic chatter today after predicting up to 50mm of desperately needed rainfall across parts of the country this week.

The forecast, updated daily, for Monday, 13 January to Monday, 20 January shows everything between one and 50mm of rainfall across the country,

For these dates alone, the bureau says a wetter than average week is likely across much of the north and west of Australia, and in the southwest of Queensland and northern parts of NSW. And this is bloody great news, but BoM also reckons the dates of and between January 20 to February 2 is likely to be drier than average.

And if you look further than that, BoM predicts that February to April have roughly equal chances of being wetter or drier than average for most of Australia. Translation: there’s no hard swing towards wetter or drier than average conditions for most of the country over that period of time. So we just have to hope for the best.

The NSW Rural Fire Service, who have worked tirelessly over the past months battling the monstrous fires, posted about the predictions on social media this morning. Hint: they’ve got their fingers absolutely crossed.

“If this @BOM_NSW rainfall forecast comes to fruition then this will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding, and graduation presents rolled into one,” the team tweeted.

“Fingers crossed.”

I am crossing my bloody fingers, toes, arms, legs, hairs, everything that the rain falls, and falls hard.

On Sunday night, the NSW RSF informed people that as of 8.30pm “there are 111 bush and grass fires burning” across the state.

“While it’s been pleasing to hear of rain falling across parts of the state today, many of these fires will still take some time to fully contain.”

