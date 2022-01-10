Beloved Full House actor Bob Saget has sadly passed away at age 65.

TMZ reported that the comedian was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the publication, the police and the fire department were called to the hotel at around 4pm after hotel security allegedly found the actor in his room.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, but the cause of his death remains unknown.

Saget is best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, the patriarch of the Tanner family. His character was the dad of the Olsen Twins‘ shared character Michelle.

He reprised his role in the beloved revival, Fuller House.

Bob Saget holding one of the Olsen Twins on Full House. (Credit: Full House)

He was also the narrator How I Met Your Mother.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.

RIP, king