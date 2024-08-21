Bob Katter Got Laughed Out Of Parliament After Rant About ‘Pagan Rituals’ To ‘Crocodile Gods’

Queensland MP Bob Katter got his ass laughed at by everyone in the building when he went on a bizarre rant about the Olympics Opening Ceremony, pagan rituals, and “crocodile gods”. This man is never beating the old man yells at cloud allegations.

Just in case you mistakenly started thinking that Australian politics was anything other than batshit, the member for Kennedy is here to bring your expectations of our politicians back down to below sea level.

What was Bob Katter’s “crocodile gods” rant?

On August 20 during Question Time in Parliament, Katter used his time to direct a rather confusing question to Treasurer Jim Chalmers on the government’s decision to provide $30 billion of funding for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

“Treasurer, doesn’t federal government’s backing of the Brisbane Olympics confiscate $30 billion off Queensland’s coal and copper miners, cane and cattle farmers, giving it to the IOC whose Paris Opening Ceremony was, I quote: ‘An orgiastic pagan ritual denigrating Christianity,’” Bob Katter began.

Katter here, like plenty of other boomers, was pissed about the Paris Games’ “mockery” of The Last Supper during its Opening Ceremony.

And no, he wasn’t anywhere near done.

“Didn’t Christians abolish slavery, create from a brutal imperium Pax Romana, from the Dark Ages the Renaissance?” Katter continued.

“Didn’t communism murder 78 million people? Didn’t Christian Gorbachev, the Pope and Charlie Wilson’s Christians abolish communism?”

Bob was absolutely on one. Source: APH.

At this point politicians all across the room were in hysterics, laughing at the man’s string of tangential ramblings.

But the Mad Katter still had more to go, and he’d saved the best for last.

“Didn’t pagan rituals sacrifice children to the tree and crocodile gods? Do such rituals still live on, Mr Treasurer?” he asked.

So just to recap, Bob Katter started with a question about the Brisbane Olympics, and ended by asking about if children are still sacrificed to “crocodile gods”. Truly nothing will stop this man from yelling about crocodiles.

So ya know, just another completely normal one from a man who is paid $211K a year to lead our country.

What made the moment highlight how non-sensical Australian politics sometimes is, is the fact that everyone in the room just straight up glossed over it.

“There were a number of elements of that question that I don’t think went to the Treasurer’s responsibilities,” said Speaker of the House Milton Dick.

Mr Speaker says to talk to the hand. Source: APH.

After Dick finally managed to get room of grown adults to stop laughing at Bob for his dumb line of questioning, he passed the stage to Chalmers for a response.

“I thank my fellow Queenslander for the characteristically colourful question. I think the house will forgive me for steering well clear of the pagan rituals and tree gods. And I will spare the house a gallop through a couple thousand years of human history,” Jim Chalmers quipped.

Chalmers did then speak to the fact that he supported the government’s funding of the Brisbane Olympics due to the benefits it would provide to the regional economy.

Not a happy Katter. Source: APH. Putting on the Chalmers. Source: APH.

However he pointed out that Katter’s numbers were a little off, as the government is currently only providing around $3.5 billion — well short of Katter’s $30 billion assertion.

Is Bob Katter getting too old?

Speaking of numbers:

At 79-years-old, Katter is currently Australia’s oldest and longest serving politician.

Notably, he is just three years younger than Joe Biden, who ended up dropping out of the race for US President after his age became massively criticised.

In Australia there are no laws about the maximum age of a politician, or an enforced retirement after a certain amount of years.

Recently Katter was actually given a rare reward for his five decades of service in state and federal parliaments, in the form of a commemorative portrait hung in Parliament House.

Katter’s constant presence in politics has become a legend of its own, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing the North Queensland MP as “an institution in his own right”.

But should we really keep something just because it’s been there for ages?

At the end of the day there are only two forces that could decide to end the reign of Katter: the man himself, or his electorate.

Actually, make that three: The crocodile gods could have something wild planned.

