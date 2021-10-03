If there’s one thing we’ll remember about NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, it’s her blazer collection—or at least, these tributes will.

Regrettably, People are hanging their blazers out on their lawn and mailbox to commemorate the recently resigned Premier Berejiklian. Kinda ironic given the whole ICAC corruption inquiry into her, don’t you think?

After Berejiklian announced her resignation on Friday, the Gladys Berejiklian fan art Instagram account posted a photo of a blazer hanging outside their home with the caption: “Blazers out for Gladys”.

Soon after, other Sydneysiders joined in, hanging theirs on fences and mailboxes. Some were scored by Drake’s “Upset” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway”.

I’m sorry, this is wild. First of all, she’s not dead, she’s just resigned from her job. Secondly, I can’t tell if it’s ironic or if people are genuinely missing a politician who has allegedly done something corrupt.

The short-lived trend comes after bored Sydneysiders played COVID bingo with daily case numbers and Berejiklian’s jackets at the 11am press conferences that soundtracked our lockdown lives. Over on TikTok, people turned her speeches into a viral dance track and, regrettably, stanned Gladys Berejiklian as a girlboss.

In case you missed it, Berejiklian resigned as Premier of New South Wales and from NSW Parliament on Friday, following an investigation by the ICAC into whether she breached public trust between 2021 and 2018, and if her private relationship with former Member for Wagga Wagga Daryl Maguire put her in a conflict of interest.

“My resignation as a Premier could not happen at a worse time… I have been given no option,” she said in an emergency press conference on Friday.

The ICAC will hold a public hearing as part of the ongoing Operation Keppel from Monday, October 18, which will run for approximately ten days.

The NSW Liberal party will vote on the next Premier on Tuesday. These are the two likely candidates that could win.