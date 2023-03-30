There’s A Viral Vid of Blake Lively Telling A Gal To Leave Her BF & It’s Giving 4am Club Bathroom

There’s nothing I love more than telling absolute strangers to leave their shitty partners after few tequilas. As it turns out, this is a behaviour I have in common with Blake Lively. Well, kind of.

On Thursday, the Gossip Girl star was spotted greeting some of her adoring fans as she attended a Wrexham football game. As she made her away around the grounds, one fan asked her to say a big hello to his girlfriend, Stephanie.

“Blake would you please say ‘hi’ to Stephanie? She’s my girlfriend,” a man namedcalled from the stands as he filmed the star.

“Hi Stephanie,” Lively replied. But as Sam went to thank her, she interjected.

“You should leave him,” she said before covering her mouth in jest.

Talk about some peak Serena Van Der Woodsen behaviour.

After Lively’s comment, Sam was too stunned to speak. You can literally hear the poor bloke go “Ahh, Ahhh” in response.

Same, king.

Thankfully, Stephanie didn’t take Lively’s suggestion to heart. According to Sam, she was “over the moon” to receive a personalised message from the talented actor and they’re still very much together.

Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS — Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023

In case you missed it, the reason Lively was at a random soccer match isn’t just because she’s a fan of the beautiful game. Wrexham football club is co-owned by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

McElhenney and Reynolds purchased the professional Welsh football club in 2020. With no prior experience managing a football club, the pair documented their first two seasons as co-owners in the documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham, which Lively occasionally makes a cameo in.

I love it when worlds collide, don’t you?