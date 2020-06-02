If you’ve been on Instagram in the last couple of hours, you’ll have noticed that your feed is flooded with a sea of black tiles – many of which are accompanied by the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

It’s a sign of solidarity in the wake of the brutal police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which has sparked widespread riots in the US and anger at systemic racism worldwide, including here in our own backyard.

While most are undoubtedly sharing the tile and hashtag with the best intentions, others are trying to dissuade people from using #BlackLivesMatter as the sea of posts has an unintended side effect: it’s censoring important (and timely) protest information, making useful educational resources much harder to discover because they’re quite literally being blacked out.

Here’s a visual of the #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram within the last hour:

Spread this as much as you can! If you are participating in #BlackOutTuesday PLEASE don’t post that black photo with the ‘BLM’ hashtag as it is censoring important information. pic.twitter.com/bXqAaFGJbE — Irene ???? (@lillyosmenttt) June 2, 2020

Lizzo, Lil’ Nas X, Kumail Nanjiani and Drag Race‘s Tatianna are just some of the big names to voice their concerns about the grassroots social media moment, urging their massive fan bases to instead use #BlackoutTuesday to post – if they choose to at all.

Posting black boxes on Instagram and hashtagging black lives matter is rendering the the hashtag usless. Remove the hashtag so actual BLM posts can be seen. #blackouttuesday #BlackLivesMatter — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) June 2, 2020

this is not helping us. bro who the hell thought of this?? ppl need to see what’s going on https://t.co/fN492qsxaa — nope (@LilNasX) June 2, 2020

If you are participating in this, don’t use the tag #BlackLivesMatter. It’s pushing down important and relevant content. Use #BlackOutTuesday. https://t.co/OPMNeEB15n — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 2, 2020

So if you do decide to post a black tile on Instagram to express your support for Black Lives Matter movement, please consider either using no hashtag or using #BlackOutTuesday instead.

If you want *another* or different outlet for your anger and frustration, there are dozens of planned protests being held in support of George Floyd and Indigenous deaths in custody in cities around Australia.

We’ve put together a list of the major ones we’re aware of over on our Instagram:

As always: educate, don’t hate. <3