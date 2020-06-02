If you’ve been on Instagram in the last couple of hours, you’ll have noticed that your feed is flooded with a sea of black tiles – many of which are accompanied by the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

It’s a sign of solidarity in the wake of the brutal police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, which has sparked widespread riots in the US and anger at systemic racism worldwide, including here in our own backyard.

While most are undoubtedly sharing the tile and hashtag with the best intentions, others are trying to dissuade people from using #BlackLivesMatter as the sea of posts has an unintended side effect: it’s censoring important (and timely) protest information, making useful educational resources much harder to discover because they’re quite literally being blacked out.

Here’s a visual of the #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram within the last hour:

Lizzo, Lil’ Nas X, Kumail Nanjiani and Drag Race‘s Tatianna are just some of the big names to voice their concerns about the grassroots social media moment, urging their massive fan bases to instead use #BlackoutTuesday to post – if they choose to at all.

So if you do decide to post a black tile on Instagram to express your support for Black Lives Matter movement, please consider either using no hashtag or using #BlackOutTuesday instead.

If you want *another* or different outlet for your anger and frustration, there are dozens of planned protests being held in support of George Floyd and Indigenous deaths in custody in cities around Australia.

As always: educate, don’t hate. <3