Thousands of protesters across the country took to the streets today to protest against racism and police brutality in Australia after the murder of US man George Floyd at the hands of police last week, and their signs were absolutely incredible.

Despite the fact that the Sydney protest wasn’t even legal until 15 minutes before it happened, the turnout was impressive to say the least, thus proving that thousands of Australians just aren’t going to turn a blind eye to racism and police brutality anymore.

Unsurprisingly when it comes to protests in Australia, the signs were pretty top-tier, which will hopefully keep the message flowing for longer than the cardboard placards themselves will survive. Some were funny, some were serious, but all helped to spread the powerful message that we’re not going to let police brutality and systemic racism continue in this country.

“Police brutality is small dick energy” was a sign that was pretty prevalent throughout the protests, and for good reason. Police brutality really IS small dick energy.

While we’re on the subject of dicks, racism can really suck mine.

“That’s not a chip on my shoulder, that’s your foot on my neck,”also speaks volumes.

Meanwhile, some people came for Scott Morrison personally after he undermined the movement despite telling *those* 5G protesters that “it’s a free country.” We’re not here to condone fat shaming, but calling the Prime Minister a “big, fat, white, nasty-smelling, fat bitch” really hits the nail on the head in this situation.

Other protesters used their art to spread the message, including this painting referencing 26-year-old Dunghutti man David Dungay Jr.’s last words before his death in police custody in 2015.

Or this bloodied police pig painting that somehow manages to say everything without saying anything at all.

Or we’ve got this placard that reminds us all that although our situation isn’t identical to that in the US, we’re not exempt from racism and police brutality here at home. If you weren’t already aware, more than 432 Indigenous people have died in police custody in the last 30 years, including one victim in Western Australia today.

Usually we’d say “Just Do It.”, but when it comes to racism and police brutality, maybe just… don’t do it.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a placard round-up if we didn’t include a roses are red quote, would it?

In addition to the pics our Pedestrian.TV staff snapped at the protests themselves, the internet is also flooded with some truly great ones.

“White silence = violence” is a message that we shouldn’t forget when the initial hype of the protests inevitably fades away. Racism is an every day thing and if you’re silent about it, you’re a part of the problem.

Powerful scenes outside the police station in Naarm (Melbourne) with protesters chanting "No justice no peace, no racist police"

There was also this impressive placard detailing the 432 deaths in custody since the royal commission, but unfortunately after another death today, this number is now actually inaccurate.

Also, Dave’s “hot wife” captured this incredible sign that should honestly be displayed on a billboard in every city. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” Say it louder for the people in the back.

My hot wife is at the Brisbane rally and is sending through pictures.

We need more than just diversity training if we want to end police brutality and the systemic racism that has put our First Nations people at a huge disadvantage for hundreds of years.

My favourite sign at today's Sydney protest made by a very astute and brilliant scholar!

And to cap it all off, can we all please give a round of applause to the genius behind “sex is good but have you ever fucked the system?”