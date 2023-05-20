Skincare Brand Bioré Is Being Slammed For Using A School Shooting Survivor To Promo Products

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses mental health issues and gun violence.

Skincare brand Bioré is facing backlash after an alleged school shooting survivor used their experience to promote their products in a sponsored post.

Cecilee Max Brown (@Cecileemaxbrown on TikTok) is an influencer and a Michigan State Volleyball Alum who boasts over 27.7k followers on TikTok. In one of her videos, Brown partnered with Bioré for its campaign which centred around Mental Health Awareness Month.

In Brown’s video, she spoke about her anxiety and how her mental health was impacted after she experienced an alleged school shooting.

Bioré goes viral following sponsored post by an alleged school shooting victim that promotes their deep cleansing pore strips. pic.twitter.com/G0rfc6D7Nb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2023

In the video, Brown said: “Life has thrown countless obstacles at me this year. From a school shooting to having no idea what life is going to look like after college.”

Right after she said this, the influencer went right into the Bioré campaign, saying: “In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, I’m partnering with Bioré skincare to strip away the stigma of anxiety.

“We want you to get it all out. Not only what’s in your pores but most importantly what’s on your mind too.”

After showing the skincare products, the influencer went on to detail her struggles with mental health.

“I will never forget the feeling of terror that I had walking around campus for weeks in a place I considered my home. With countless anxiety attacks to crying alone in my room at night,” she said.

“My message to you guys is that it’s okay not to have it all together. Life continually changes, and your thoughts will too. Do things that make you happy and know everything will work itself out,” Brown said at the end of her video.

Since the influencer dropped the video, the brand has seen an immense amount of backlash, with some folks accusing Bioré of capitalising on school shootings. People have flocked to the Bioré Instagram account, condemning the brand and Brown’s video. They also called out the brand for disabling comments on their social media pages.

One person wrote: “How can [you] use gun violence to promote your products? This is just absurd.”

Another person added: “Turning off comments doesn’t shield you from accountability. using mass shootings as a ~relatable selling point~ is absolutely vile.”

Professor Neil (@ProfessorNeil on TikTok), shared his thoughts on Brown’s video, saying, “This is not some sort of satirical product placement, but it may be, in fact, evidence that we are living in ‘The Bad Place’.”

“I wouldn’t blame you if you thought I was exaggerating when I said they were they were using a school shooting to sell beauty products, but she references it three times in a 50-second video,” Neil added.

Other folks have tweeted the video and called out Bioré for the campaign.

If you were in a school shooting, you should try a Bioré pore strip. pic.twitter.com/QEc4OJEskI — Thomas (@capt_thomas1492) May 19, 2023

These brand partnerships have gone too far.



Biore teaming up with a mass shooting victim to “get it all out” is crazy. — Jawn Wick (@innyvinny) May 19, 2023

whoever is running influencer marketing at bioré should … not https://t.co/NxCJCRAJG6 — katy wellhousen (@katywellhousen) May 19, 2023

That Biore team deserves all the fire it’s about to catch for that ad because WHY are y’all running paid social using a school shooting survivor referencing said shooting as talking points in an ad for PORE STRIPS??? — ThatGirlKita🌸 (@itsThatGirlKita) May 19, 2023

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of May 20, the US has seen 227 mass shooting this year, and 21 people have been killed as a result of these shootings — which is absolutely heartbreaking.

Brown has since deleted the video and privatised all her social media accounts. Bioré has yet to release a statement in response to the backlash.

Mental health resources

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.