…aaaaaaaand there it is. Billionaire mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest is now officially soliciting donations in order to fund his own climate change “research,” with a view to reaching a likely already-determined conclusion that carbon is not one of the chief exacerbating factors of severe bushfires.

You may recall that, a coupla weeks back, Twiggy announced he would be contributing $70 million to on-going bushfire relief and recovery efforts, in an announcement that furrowed more than a couple of brows.

As it’s now become clear, $50 million of that is being poured into an organisation called “Fire Fund,” which Forrest himself set up through his own philanthropic Minderoo Foundation.

In a new interview, Forrest confirmed he wants the coffers of Fire Fund to grow to around $500 million, with that funding to go towards new “peer-reviewed science” on the issue of climate change.

According to the interview, Forrest stated that while carbon was “partially responsible for the slowly warming planet which has an impact on fires,” it was actually arsonists who had a “horrible impact,” and that “the fuel load has probably had the greatest impact.”

Arson, it should be said, formed a large part of a coordinated campaign of disinformation that has been pushed out across social media throughout the fires, aimed at downplaying climate change and skewing public discourse. So too is the notion that increased hazard reduction, or a lack thereof, was a primary cause of bushfire severity. In NSW hazard reduction efforts across the state doubled over the course of the last decade compared to the one before. Effective hazard reduction is just one of a handful of bushfire preparedness tactics firefighting services employ. But the shifting weather patterns significantly reduce the timeframe where reduction is a safe option. More to that, weather conditions during this round of fires proved so severe that the fires burning simply whipped over areas that had already been burned.

Regardless, Forrest is now parroting – or perhaps setting – lines of discussion echoed by the Prime Minister, in a fairly egregious case of deliberate conversation moulding backed by what’s likely going to be an unbeatable amount of money.

Of his proposed “research,” Forrest quipped “the science has so far to go, we cannot say there’s a single reason [for bushfires], if someone says ‘Oh it’s climate change,’ they’re copping out of their responsibilities.” Which no one directly involved with fire response was saying anyway, but here we are.

When there’s this amount of money possibly involved, you’re not asking a question you don’t already know the answer to.