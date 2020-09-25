Folks, I regret to inform you that Bill Shorten has hopped onto Twitter to call someone a noob. No, this is not a joke, as much as I really wish it was.

“Audit reveals what happens when Minister who thinks he’s a digi-futurist is actually a noob. #auspol #noob,” wrote Shadow Minister for the NDIS, Bill Shorten.

Attached is an image that goes on to call ‘Master of Disaster’ Stuart Robert a ‘noob minister’.

Audit reveals what happens when Minister who thinks he’s a digi-futurist is actually a noob. #auspol #noob Full comments: https://t.co/WTeC1EJQLC pic.twitter.com/XQls4srNV9 — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) September 25, 2020

This comes just a few days after Kevin Rudd went off on Twitter to have a tiff about Scott Morrison and his botched NBN scheme, so I really want to know what is in the water these days. I for one must encourage the politicians to not stop drinking, because it is endlessly entertaining.

Need we forget that in August, Shorten became all the rage for using the word ‘simp’ on national TV. He truly is one of the kids.

“Well fundamentally, if I can put it in very plain English: Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn’t look he’s just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue,” he said on Insiders at the time.

Naturally, Twitter has gone off the chain with this brand new information, begging Shorten to stop trying to be like one of the kids. He just can’t help it, man, he too is a fellow youngster.

Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson even chimed in.

Now just in case you have no idea what a noob is, let me catch you up on some ye olde lingo.

According to our holy bible, Urban Dictionary: “A noob is a person who really sucks at a game but refuses to learn/listen to people who are skilled. Many of them may have been playing the game for a while, but still suck at it. They usually have no hope.”

So essentially, Bill Shorten is saying that when it comes to his job, Liberal party politician Stuart Robert is essentially unskilled for the role.

Got him, Bill.