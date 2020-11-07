Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump in the US presidential race, and it feels like the world is waking up from a long, uneasy slumber. The historic victory is being celebrated in all corners, but nowhere more than in the United States, where people have taken to the streets dancing, singing and celebrating.

New York Magazine has summed up the general mood in America’s largest city, where residents are honking car horns, banging pots and pans and gathering around busted fire hydrants on a warm Saturday afternoon:

Roving reporter Jameela Jamil was one of the first on the scene after Joe Biden was declared as the winner, and she captured a video of the “historical moment”, as a crowd of New Yorkers chanted “Trump, you’re fired!”:

The sounds of celebration could be heard across the city, with people applauding and cheering from apartment windows:

New York right now

It’s a beautiful day! 💙

😭 #USPS (From Peter Koltak/Twitter).

Crowds gathered outside the White House in DC to celebrate the news:

Similar scenes of celebration played out in Philadelphia, in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, which was flipped blue by Joe Biden:

I’m not entirely sure what’s going on in Chicago, but it looks like fun:

Image: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith