Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump in the US presidential race, and it feels like the world is waking up from a long, uneasy slumber. The historic victory is being celebrated in all corners, but nowhere more than in the United States, where people have taken to the streets dancing, singing and celebrating.

New York Magazine has summed up the general mood in America’s largest city, where residents are honking car horns, banging pots and pans and gathering around busted fire hydrants on a warm Saturday afternoon:

Roving reporter Jameela Jamil was one of the first on the scene after Joe Biden was declared as the winner, and she captured a video of the “historical moment”, as a crowd of New Yorkers chanted “Trump, you’re fired!”:

To have had the pleasure of walking around New York today during this historical moment, as the news hit, and seeing New Yorkers smiling, singing, waving, dancing and playing songs on their pots and pans from their balconies has been PURE magic. I felt like I was in a movie. ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/YVhHZnvCUP — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) November 7, 2020

The sounds of celebration could be heard across the city, with people applauding and cheering from apartment windows:

14th Street Union Square New York City at the moment. pic.twitter.com/2ABb22TlUL — CoreyProtin (@CoreyProtin) November 7, 2020

LISTEN TO OUR CHANT IN BROOKLYN! Nah nah nah, nah nah nah, hey hey hey, GOOD BYE! pic.twitter.com/abcaes13vK — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 7, 2020

Crowds gathered outside the White House in DC to celebrate the news:

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Similar scenes of celebration played out in Philadelphia, in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, which was flipped blue by Joe Biden:

The streets of Philadelphia right now pic.twitter.com/c2lb1c0gnt — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 7, 2020

I’m not entirely sure what’s going on in Chicago, but it looks like fun: