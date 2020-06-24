I have to admit, I’ve never noticed Amazon’s mid-year sales before. I think I was just focused on the sales I knew and loved – Boxing Day, Click Frenzy, all those hyped ones.

But I was on Amazon today just to suss what was landing on Prime, and then I saw… this.

Why would a HOSE get me excited? It wasn’t the hose – although I do love gardening shit. It was the 40% off that got me. There is nothing – NOTHING – better than “40% off” except “50% off”. I love a proper sale, you know? Big discounts, even when it’s on stuff I never thought I needed, but suddenly realise I do absolutely need.

So I started faffing around in the Amazon mid-year sale section. And folks, it’s a doozy?? How had I been sleeping on this?

To help you out I’ve found the best deals in my opinion. But there’s heaps more on there, the beauty of Amazon is they have literally everything you could imagine, so just look at your “need soon” list and start searching, IMO.

The FOREO discounts are major on Amazon right now, and as a fan of their cleansing tools, this is a great time to invest. The Play is a smaller version, but the bigger Luna 2 is also on sale for like 49% off. These are limited time deals though! Get going!!

Blue light has been known to help with acne-causing bacteria, so if you’ve ever been curious about this bad boy, it’s currently (again, limited time!) at 35% discount.

A discounted pressure cooker! Every post-iso newly born chef’s dream!

OK OK OK BEAR WITH ME HERE. Yes, it’s a child’s LEGO set. Yes, it’s like Barbie but make it LEGO. But my god, you guys, as someone who bought one of these LEGO Friends sets in iso and had a really good time making it, then playing (!!!) with it like I was 8 years old again, I can attest that kid-level LEGO is still a fucking great time.

Yes yes yes, the gardening shit finally got me. But honestly, I have been meaning to set up my hose to auto-water my plants at night, OK? I swear this is not me buying stupid shit. And it’s limited time!!

I have a really stinky dog who also really hates baths.

Reg Grundies for 42% off!? I’m just doing all the work for you guys now, honestly.

The OG and still one of their best, tbh.

This is still one of my all-time favourite mascaras, and at 50% off I’ll be buying a couple I reckon.

As someone who literally bought this off Amazon recently for NOT $22, I am fuming. But also, it’s such a fucking good game. Side note: Red Dead Redemption II? Also on sale rn.

15% off… this thing? Apparently it massages your neck and shoulders, and frankly I have always wanted someone to permanently do that for me all day. PSA this is another one of those limited time babies, be quick!

I love a good oil diffuser, especially a calming-looking one with lights.

You know what I don’t love? This. But I had to include it because what the fuck, guys.

You never find these babies for under $20. NEVER. Big discount.

I’m really back on the black coffee train and have been looking for a cheapie French Press.

A dermaroller for under 15 bucks! GIMME. FYI for those not in the know, dermarolling is like at home microneedling to treat stuff like stretch marks, acne scarring and more.

There’s heaps more going on Amazon, check it all out here.

