I don’t know about you, but nothing makes me feel like I’ve got my shit together more than wearing matching lingerie. Hell, I’ll even wear it under trackies on days I feel ‘meh’ just to give myself that extra dose of serotonin (and confidence) I desperately need. If you can relate, then you’re in luck! I’ve made it my mission to create a running list of the best lingerie brands in Australia so that when you need to freshen up your top drawer, you can come right here and find your new go-to.

I’ve managed to find a little bit of everything for everyone. From flirty feminine lingerie to the perfect t-shirt bra, we’ve found hundreds of delicate, comfortable and beautiful cuts, colours and styles of lingerie.

So buckle up, and enjoy our guide to the best lingerie brands in Australia.

Born in Byron Bay, Kat the Label’s lingerie is fiercely feminine, sensual and oh so flirty. Designed to be worn exposed or hidden, each delicate garment will leave you laced with confidence. They have a range of lacey lingerie and silky sleep sets that’ll have you actually wearing coordinated bras and undies sets.

Shop Kat the Labe here.

With a name derived from the French word for undergarment (sousvêtements), it’s no surprise that Souszy is home to over 20 intimate brands. Each brand is as beautiful, delicate and feminine as the next and offers a variety of styles, cuts, colours and sizes. The brand has also designed its first in-house lingerie set with Abbie Chatfield, giving it our tick of approval.

Shop Souszy here.

Having designed lingerie in Australia for more than 30 years, it’s likely you already own a lingerie set or two from Bras & Things. Hell, it’s probably the place most of you had your first-ever bra fitting. I know I did! They offer a range of different cuts, colours and styles for sizes 8B-22DD and cater for sizes 6-22 for bottoms. They’ve also got a host of Aussie ambassadors, including a brand new collab range from comedian Celeste Barber.

Shop Bras & Things here.

Given Bonds is one of Australia’s most iconic brands, they need no introduction. They’ve literally been a wardrobe staple for more than 100 years. They’re affordable, hella comfortable and come in a range of different sizes, colours and prints for every body shape, without sacrificing style.

Shop Bonds here.

Forever & A Day intimates absolutely ooze femininity! From florals to frills, the Melbourne-based boutique stocks a delicious range of lingerie, bodysuits and basics. They also come in at a pretty decent price point of around $109 a set.

Shop Forever & A Day here.

Based out of Melbourne, the Female-founded label Lé Buns is all about comfort, silhouettes and sustainability. Each garment is made from organic cotton, uses natural dyes and comes in a range of styles to flatter and support every body shape and size. To semi-borrow a line from my gal Nicki “I don’t want none — Unless it’s (Lé) Buns, hun!”

Shop Lé Buns here.

For over 100 years, Berlei has been supporting women. They’re big on comfort and offer 59 sizes, A—H, to ensure every body shape and size is not only supported but comfortable. From lace to basics and sports crops, they do it all.

Shop Berlei here.

Specialising in delicate lingerie, every Echo Intimate collection is made in small, sustainably, sized batches to ensure quality and a less-is-more approach to fashion. They offer a range of beautiful soft cup bras and bralettes, as well as lace and silk underwear and sleepwear.

Shop Echo Intimates here.

Ooft, I remember when Amiee Cherie Intimates was born on Instagram! Hailing from the west coast of Australia, the delicates brand specialises in wireless, sustainable everyday lingerie. They operate using a made-to-order model, giving consumers a more sustainable way to shop.

Shop Aimee Cherie Intimates here.

Intimo Lingerie has one of the most impressive offerings we’ve ever seen. You’d be hard-pressed to shop their site without finding a bra. Known for its superb fit and comfort, it has bras in almost every cut, colour and style imaginable.

Shop Intimo Lingerie here.

Shadie by EA is a small Black-owned Australian business that was birthed out of frustration at the lack of inclusive ‘nude’ underwear available here in Aus. Shadie currently offers a range of bras and underwear in five different skin tones and is available in sizes 6-22.

Shop Shadie by EA here.

Saturday the Label’s underwire bras, soft-cup bralettes, g-strings, briefs and bodysuits are equal parts cheeky, playful, comfortable and affordable. Honestly, one scroll and you’ll be smashing that ‘add to cart’ button.

Shop Saturday the Label here.

Brought to life by model Natalie Roser, Rose & Bare aims to cater to a wide variety of skin tones by matching its wearers with the perfect ‘nude’ underwear set. They currently come in four affordable shades and six different styles.

Shop Rose & Bare here.