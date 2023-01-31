Are you already fantasising about your next vacation? Yes? Of course you are! It’s been a tough year and it’s only fkn January. So to help you decide on where to travel to when you’ve saved up enough annual leave, you’re gonna wanna suss this freshly dropped list of the most welcoming cities in the world.

Booking.com has shared the cities that offer the best landmarks, food, service and have the friendliest people. And whataya know? One Aussie city made the top 10! Proud as bloody punch, youse should be.

Which city was it, d’ya think?

Sydney, blessed with divine beaches and stunning landmarks?

Melbourne, rich in culture with a booming food, arts and social scene?

Canberra, where you can Free Fall like Tom Petty at Questacon?

None of the above, my friends.

The #10 most welcoming city in the world is actually the good ol’ Gold Coast.

Here’s their reasoning: “Sun, surf and sea, this is what the Gold Coast is all about. With its iconic white sanded beaches and luxury hotels, this surfers paradise south of Brisbane is a perfect destination for travellers to visit for pleasure and relaxation.”

Booking.com credits Goldy’s beaches, theme parks and national parks as its greatest qualities.

And here I thought its most excellent feat is the fact that the Scooby-Doo movie was filmed there.

The article continued: “Gold Coast is known as Australia’s theme park capital, with a variety of theme parks throughout the city, making this destination the ultimate playground for every traveler of any age.

“Perfect for the 61 per cent of travellers planning travel that allows adults to live like kids again. For the more outdoor travellers, a variety of national parks, including Nerang National Park and Lamington National Park, are situated in the surrounding area, where travellers can hike and mountain bike, or spot some incredible wildlife.”

Peep the full list below to help you decide where to fantasise about travelling next:

10. Gold Coast, Australia

9. Mexico City, Mexico

8. Porto De Galinhas, Brazil

7. Ushuaia, Argentina

6. York, United Kingdom

5. Klaipėda, Lithuania

4. Dresden, Germany

3. San Sebastián, Spain

2. Hualien City, Taiwan

1. Polignano a Mare, Italy



Have a read of Booking.com for their deep analysis of each city.