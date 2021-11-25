At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Keen to get more out of this year’s Black Friday sales? Try the Klarna app. It has a number of handy features that’ll notify you when fresh deals drop and heaps more. It also allows you to track your deliveries and pay in 4, interest-free payments. Sweet!

It’s that time of the year again, folks. Black Friday is here and stacks of your favourite retailers and brands are getting amongst it! We’re talking Amazon, THE ICONIC, Sephora, Surf Stitch, Priceline, Dyson and more are slinging ‘uge discounts on some of their best-selling products. Hooooooboy, it’s a bad day to be my debit card.

If, like me, you’re hankering for some retail therapy but have no idea where to begin, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a bunch of the best Black Friday sales across fashion and beauty, home, tech, and fitness. Strap in.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals in Australia

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales

AERE Low Back Linen Maxi Dress was $160, now $112

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales

JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Formula was $44.99, now $34.65

The Best Black Friday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

I Love Linen Ochre Quilt Cover from $165

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales

Fitbit Sense was $449.95, now $298

Gymshark — up to 70% off sitewide

— up to 70% off sitewide Active Truth — 40% off sitewide sale

40% off sitewide sale SZN — Use code PTV35 for 35% off your order. (PTV EXCLUSIVE)

Use code PTV35 for 35% off your order. (PTV EXCLUSIVE) Fitbit — Save on select Fitbit devices Save on select Fitbit devices

Garmin — Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Withings — Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales

Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399

Nintendo: Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399

Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399 eBay — Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers

Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers Dell : Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware

: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware The Good Guys : Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL

: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL HUAWEI — Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Arlo — Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

LG — Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Dell — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors

Lenovo — Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices

Apple — Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio

Beats — Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products

Apple — Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars

Yamaha — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi

ASUS — Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range

Sandisk — Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices

Wacom — Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets

Samsung — 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy

MSI — Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops

ASUS — Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks

HP — Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products

DJI — Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones

Nikon Cameras — Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories

Canon Cameras — Save on select Canon cameras and accessories

Jabra — Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

Sennheiser — Save on Sennheiser headphones Save on Sennheiser headphones

Bose — Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Neewer — Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

Nanoleaf —Save 20% off all Nanoleaf lights

As always, we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale period, so keep checking back for more bloody good deals.

Remember to check out the Klarna app for more Black Friday deals.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.