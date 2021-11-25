At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Keen to get more out of this year’s Black Friday sales? Try the Klarna app. It has a number of handy features that’ll notify you when fresh deals drop and heaps more. It also allows you to track your deliveries and pay in 4, interest-free payments. Sweet!

It’s that time of the year again, folks. Black Friday is here and stacks of your favourite retailers and brands are getting amongst it! We’re talking Amazon, THE ICONIC, Sephora, Surf Stitch, Priceline, Dyson and more are slinging ‘uge discounts on some of their best-selling products. Hooooooboy, it’s a bad day to be my debit card.

If, like me, you’re hankering for some retail therapy but have no idea where to begin, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a bunch of the best Black Friday sales across fashion and beauty, home, tech, and fitness. Strap in.

READ MORE
Black Friday (AKA The Holy Grail Day Of Online Shopping) Is Coming, Here's What You Need To Know

The Best Early Black Friday Deals in Australia

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales

AERE Low Back Linen Maxi Dress was $160, now $112

  • THE ICONIC Up to 50% off select items
  • Surf Stitch 30%-40% Off new arrivals, sale and outlet* using the code: BFSALE
  • Glue Store 30% off sitewide
  • TwoTags up to 50% off site-wide
  • Kat the Label 60% off best-selling styles
  • Frankies Bikinis — 20% off full-priced items and up to 70 per cent off sale
  • Rebecca Vallance — 20% off site-wide
  • St. Agni — spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off
  • Le Specs —30% off site-wide
  • Meshki — up to 70% off selected styles
  • Dissh — 20% off all collections
  • Ksubi — 40% off selected styles
  • David Jones — up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories
  • Cotton On — 30% off everything
  • Aje20% off a curated edit and a further 20% off sale items
  • Net-A-Porter 30% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY
  • MyerUp to 50% off select items
  • Mejuri 20% Off Everything with a minimum spend of AUD$150
  • BONDS 40% off select products
  • Princess Polly 25% off almost everything
  • Souszy 25% off Sitewide
  • Nobody Denim 40% off sitewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY

The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales

Black Friday 2021

JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Formula was $44.99, now $34.65

The Best Black Friday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales

I Love Linen Ochre Quilt Cover from $165

The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales

Black Friday 2021

Fitbit Sense was $449.95, now $298

  • Gymshark — up to 70% off sitewide
  • Active Truth 40% off sitewide sale
  • SZN Use code PTV35 for 35% off your order. (PTV EXCLUSIVE)
  • Fitbit Save on select Fitbit devices
  • Garmin Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
  • Withings Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales

Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399

  • Nintendo: Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399
  • eBay Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers
  • Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware
  • The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL
  • HUAWEISave 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices
  • Arlo Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras
  • LG Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors
  • Dell Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors
  • Lenovo Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices
  • Apple Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Beats Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products
  • Apple Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
  • Sony Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars
  • Yamaha Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi
  • ASUS Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range
  • Sandisk Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices
  • Wacom Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets
  • Samsung 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy
  • MSI Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops
  • ASUS Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks
  • HP Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products
  • DJI Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories
  • Panasonic Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones
  • Nikon CamerasSave on Nikon Cameras and Accessories
  • Canon CamerasSave on select Canon cameras and accessories
  • Jabra Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
  • Sennheiser Save on Sennheiser headphones
  • Bose Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers
  • Neewer Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more
  • Nanoleaf Save 20% off all Nanoleaf lights

As always, we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale period, so keep checking back for more bloody good deals.

Remember to check out the Klarna app for more Black Friday deals.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Clueless