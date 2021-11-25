Keen to get more out of this year’s Black Friday sales? Try the Klarna app. It has a number of handy features that’ll notify you when fresh deals drop and heaps more. It also allows you to track your deliveries and pay in 4, interest-free payments. Sweet!
It’s that time of the year again, folks. Black Friday is here and stacks of your favourite retailers and brands are getting amongst it! We’re talking Amazon, THE ICONIC, Sephora, Surf Stitch, Priceline, Dyson and more are slinging ‘uge discounts on some of their best-selling products. Hooooooboy, it’s a bad day to be my debit card.
If, like me, you’re hankering for some retail therapy but have no idea where to begin, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a bunch of the best Black Friday sales across fashion and beauty, home, tech, and fitness. Strap in.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals in Australia
The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales
AERE Low Back Linen Maxi Dress was $160, now $112
- THE ICONIC — Up to 50% off select items
- Surf Stitch — 30%-40% Off new arrivals, sale and outlet* using the code: BFSALE
- Glue Store — 30% off sitewide
- TwoTags — up to 50% off site-wide
- Kat the Label — 60% off best-selling styles
- Frankies Bikinis — 20% off full-priced items and up to 70 per cent off sale
- Rebecca Vallance — 20% off site-wide
- St. Agni — spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off
- Le Specs —30% off site-wide
- Meshki — up to 70% off selected styles
- Dissh — 20% off all collections
- Ksubi — 40% off selected styles
- David Jones — up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories
- Cotton On — 30% off everything
- Aje — 20% off a curated edit and a further 20% off sale items
- Net-A-Porter — 30% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Myer — Up to 50% off select items
- Mejuri — 20% Off Everything with a minimum spend of AUD$150
- BONDS — 40% off select products
- Princess Polly — 25% off almost everything
- Souszy — 25% off Sitewide
- Nobody Denim — 40% off sitewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY
The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales
JSHealth Vitamins Hair + Energy Formula was $44.99, now $34.65
- Charlotte Tilbury — 30% off select kits
- JSHealth — 20% off sitewide using the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Priceline — Up to 50% off select items
- Dose & Co — 20% off 1 Tub, 25% of 2 Tubs, 30% of 3 Tubs
- Dyson — Receive a bonus stand worth $99 this Black Friday when you buy a Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete
- ghd — Save on select GHD appliances
- Foreo — Save on select skincare tools from Foreo
- Save on select Fragrance brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Vera Wang and more
- Save on select Skin Care brands like Nivea, L’Oreal Paris, Palmolive and Neutrogena
- Save on select Premium Salon Haircare brands like Olaplex, Nioxin, Paul Mitchell and more
- Save on select Cosmetics from Maybelline, Rimmel and Essie
- Save on select Hair Care from John Freida, Garnier, Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Sukin
- evo — 15% off full-priced items
- Skinstitut — Receive a deluxe EXPERT Retinol Oil with any purchase $99 or over
- Aesthetics Rx — 20% off sitewide
- The Secret Skincare — $50 gift voucher with every set purchased. Prescription products only with 6-month validity.
- Sephora — Up to 20% off
- Sonny & Felix — 25% plus free shipping with code CYBER2
The Best Black Friday Homewares & Lifestyle Sales
I Love Linen Ochre Quilt Cover from $165
- Amazon Devices — Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices
- I Love Linen — 30% off storewide
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB — Save $70 off RRP
- Sleep Republic — 10% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY21
- Canningvale — Up To 75% Off
- Philips — Save on select kitchen products
- July — Spend $300, save $30, spend $600, save $100, spend $1000, save $200.
- Renpho — Huge discounts on Renpho massage devices
- Emma Sleep — Up to 55% off mattresses and bed bases
- Dyson — Save up to $250 on Dyson vacuums
- Ettitude — Save 20% off storewide and up to 45% off already reduced items
- Eva — Huge discounts across the site, including $150 off the Eva mattress
- Nespresso — 15% off selected Vertuo and OL machines
- Vinomofo — All wines will be 50% off or more, with a select range of wines available for $12 or less
- ECO. Modern Essentials — Up to 50% off
- Harris Scarfe — 40-60% off homewares and manchester
- We-Vibe — Up to 50% off best-selling We-Vibe products
- Womanizer — Up to 50% off best-selling products
- Lovehoney — Up to 60% select items
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off
- NORMAL — 40% of their entire range
- InstantPot — Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range
- Philips — Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200
- Sunbeam — Save 25% off on Sunbeam kitchen essentials
- FoodSaver — Save 25% off on FoodSaver kitchen essentials
- Tontine — Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding
- BLACK+DECKER — Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning
- Eufy — Save on select Eufy smart home products
- Philips Hue — Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting
- Russell Hobbs — Save on select Russell Hobbs
- George Foreman — Save on George Foreman essentials
- ECOVACS — Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products
- Arovec — Save on select Arovec products
- Bosch — Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools
- Makita — Save on Makita Power tools
- Dewalt — Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories
- Coleman — Save 25% off RRP on select Coleman tents, sleeping bags and more
- Ozoola — Save on select Ozoola Beach Life tents and blankets
- Bed Threads— 15% off sitewide with the code SODREAMY
- The Base Collective — 25% off sitewide with code CALM25
- Palm Beach Collection — 20% off sitewide
- Temple & Webster — 10% off sitewide
The Best Black Friday Health & Fitness Sales
Fitbit Sense was $449.95, now $298
- Gymshark — up to 70% off sitewide
- Active Truth — 40% off sitewide sale
- SZN — Use code PTV35 for 35% off your order. (PTV EXCLUSIVE)
- Fitbit — Save on select Fitbit devices
- Garmin — Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches
- Withings — Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale
The Best Black Friday Tech & Gaming Sales
Nintendo Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399
- Nintendo: Switch Console [Neon Blue/Red] with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle, $399
- eBay — Daily Black Friday deals and exclusive eBay Plus offers
- Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware
- The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of TVs, including Sony, LG and TCL
- HUAWEI — Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices
- Arlo — Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras
- LG — Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors
- Dell — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors
- Lenovo — Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices
- Apple — Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Beats — Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products
- Apple — Save 16% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
- Sony — Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars
- Yamaha — Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi
- ASUS — Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range
- Sandisk — Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices
- Wacom — Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets
- Samsung — 30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy
- MSI — Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops
- ASUS — Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks
- HP — Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products
- DJI — Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories
- Panasonic — Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones
- Nikon Cameras — Save on Nikon Cameras and Accessories
- Canon Cameras — Save on select Canon cameras and accessories
- Jabra — Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds
- Sennheiser — Save on Sennheiser headphones
- Bose — Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers
- Neewer — Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more
- Nanoleaf —Save 20% off all Nanoleaf lights
As always, we’ll be updating this list throughout the sale period, so keep checking back for more bloody good deals.
Remember to check out the Klarna app for more Black Friday deals.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
43 Black Friday Homewares Sales That’ll Take Your Share House From Shit To Chic
-
Cop These Wild Black Friday Sex Toy Deals Bc Santa Isn’t The Only One That’s Cuming Soon
-
The Best Black Friday Beauty Sales If You Wanna Look Hot For Yr Nan’s Lounge This Christmas
-
A Running List Of The Early Black Friday Fashion Sales That’ll Surely Put A Dent In Ya Wallet