Convicted scammer / cancer fraudster Belle Gibson says she’s been adopted by an Ethiopian community in Melbourne.

Just yesterday, Gibson’s home was raided by the Victorian sheriff’s office over unpaid fines of more than $500,000. A spokesperson for Consumer Affairs Victoria said officers had presented a “search and sale” warrant to Gibson at her Northcote home.

Gibson, who lied about having terminal cancer, apparently goes by the name Sabontu now.

In a video filmed late last year for Shabo Media, Gibson speaks about the struggles of the people “back home” in Oromia, a region in Ethiopia. She says she and the community want to raise money to help the people there.

The majority of the video is spent discussing politics, particularly Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who Gibson urges to “liberate” the Oromo people.

“My heart is deeply embedded in the Oromo people. I feel blessed to be adopted by you.”

When asked why she joined the community, Gibson answered that it was a blessing given to her.

“My involvement with the Oromo people has been for over the past four years, and it started through volunteering, and then I became deeply invested in the community because I saw the character and the values of your people.

“I feel like my heart is as invested as yours in your families. I see no difference in your struggle and the struggle that I have in fighting for the liberation of Oromia.

“Your struggle is my struggle.”

A spokesperson for Shabo Media told Daily Mail that Gibson has “changed a lot” and that they “know what she’s done before.”

After being found guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct in 2017, Gibson was ordered to pay $410,000. Before the truth was uncovered, Gibson claimed to her large social media following that her brain cancer had been cured by alternative therapies and nutrition.

Gibson made $420,000 from her social media following, the release of The Whole Pantry cookbook, and related app.