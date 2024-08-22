Five Bodies Found At The Wreckage Of Billionaire’s Superyacht In Sicily, With One Still Missing

Days after the 56-metre-long superyacht ‘Bayesian’ was sunk in a powerful storm off the Sicilian coast, five bodies have been retrieved by divers, including that of the yacht’s billionaire owner Mike Lynch. Divers are still searching for one final unaccounted-for individual.

The sinking of the Bayesian made headlines around the globe as people all over the world waited for rescue divers to try and find the six missing people hours after the superyacht capsized near Sicily.

Of the 22 people on board at the time of the storm, 15 survived on a lifeboat, including the billionaire’s wife Angela Bacares. The first death was confirmed to be the ship’s onboard chef, Canadian Ricardo Thomas.

Six individuals were declared missing, including British tech-billionaire Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and Lynch’s lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda.

Mike Lynch, founder of Autonomy Software. (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Chris and Neda Morvillo in 2018. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

However as the hours passed, the rescue mission slowly became a recovery mission, with Italian divers reporting they could see “corpses through the portholes” as they inspected the wreckage.

This morning reports came out that five bodies had been recovered in “long and complex” recovery missions, made difficult thanks to the Bayesian’s wreckage being at depths of 50 metres.

Emergency services off the coast of Sicily. (Source: Nine/AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Italian media reported that the recovery divers found a pair of bodies trapped between mattresses in their cabin.

The identities of the bodies have not yet been provided, but the total death toll from the capsizing of the $58 million luxury ship is now confirmed at six.

Lynch had invited several people to celebrate on the superyacht after he was acquitted of criminal fraud charges early this year. Onboard the Bayesian was 12 passengers and 10 crew before it sunk.

Questions are now being raised about what caused the Bayesian to sink so quickly in the freak weather accident.

