Former US President Barack Obama has finally – finally – given current President Donald Trump the dressing down he deserves. It was a little bit glorious. It might bring a tear to your eye. Obama was by no means a perfect president, but compared to the current administration, he might as well be Jesus.

Delivering a live address on the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Obama went scorched earth.

He slammed Trump as having “no interest” in the job of presidency outside of helping himself and his friends, as treating the office as nothing more than “one more reality show” to get the “attention he craves”.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president,” Obama said, referring obviously to his former VP and now Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

“But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

President Obama at the 2020 Democratic National Convention Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Not even a president. Democracy was never meant to be transactional–you give me your vote; I make everything better. It requires an active and informed citizenry. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy.Look, I understand why many Americans are down on government. The way the rules have been set up and abused in Congress make it easy for special interests to stop progress. Believe me, I know. I understand why a white factory worker who’s seen his wages cut or his job shipped overseas might feel like the government no longer looks out for him, and why a Black mother might feel like it never looked out for her at all. I understand why a new immigrant might look around this country and wonder whether there’s still a place for him here; why a young person might look at politics right now, the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and crazy conspiracy theories and think, what’s the point? Well, here’s the point: this president and those in power – those who benefit from keeping things the way they are – they are counting on your cynicism. They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. That’s how they win. That’s how they get to keep making decisions that affect your life, and the lives of the people you love. That’s how the economy will keep getting skewed to the wealthy and well-connected, how our health systems will let more people fall through the cracks. That’s how a democracy withers, until it’s no democracy at all. We can’t let that happen. Do not let them take away your power. Don’t let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote. Do it as early as you can and tell your family and friends how they can vote too. Do what Americans have done for over two centuries when faced with even tougher times than this – all those quiet heroes who found the courage to keep marching, keep pushing in the face of hardship and injustice. Posted by Barack Obama on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

It was eviscerating, and it’ll go down in the history books.

No former President has ever attacked his incumbent successor at a convention like Barack Obama tonight, or even come close. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 20, 2020

It is a rare, rare rebuke for a former President to attack a sitting one, much less his incumbent. They might be on different sides of politics (or as much as you CAN be on a different side by the time you rise to the top), but all the former presidents tend to avoid criticising each other once they’re done with politics. They have a little ex presidents club, where they hang out and play golf and attend the funerals of various dignitaries.

Obama using the biggest stage now available to spell out exactly why Trump is unfit for a second term? Huge.

It’s made quite the stir online – as it was intended to, of course.

After a lifetime of trolling others, Trump appears to be the one who is seriously triggered tonight, repeatedly tweeting in ALL CAPS in response to speeches from Obama and Kamala Harris at the DNC. https://t.co/qRmMHVB0fw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 20, 2020

Obama's 5 convention speeches from 2004 to 2020 do form an unexpectedly cohesive whole, one with many internal echoes. They also show him becoming increasingly pessimistic about the state of American democracy. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2020

.@NicolleDWallace is right: The Obama speech tapped a well of despair that every surviving prior president must feel, a despair born of the realization that re-electing the incumbent president could well end America. Her tears were real. We should all take heed. And VOTE! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 20, 2020

The Obama speech was devastating. You don’t hear presidents talk about their successors like this. pic.twitter.com/Q7YoG9mOPv — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) August 20, 2020

It echoes Michelle Obama‘s speech yesterday. Michelle has a famous phrase: “When they go low, we go high.” She debuted it at the 2016 convention, in response to Trump’s frequent outbursts of bullying, vitriol, and downright nastiness.

She didn’t namecheck Trump in 2016. She did in 2020.

“Over the past four years, a lot of people have asked me: ‘When others are going so low, does going high still really work?'” Michelle said yesterday.

“My answer: going high is the only thing that works, because when we go low, when we use those same tactics of degrading and dehumanising others, we just become part of the ugly noise that’s drowning out everything else.

“So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Trump is taking all this about as well as can be expected:

WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

We can probably expect a few more all-caps tweets before this is done.

Here’s Obama’s speech in full: