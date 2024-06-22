Sydney Train Catches Fire After Passenger Allegedly Set Something Alight While On Board

Passengers have been forced to urgently evacuate a train in Sydney after it caught fire. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

NSW Fire and Rescue services arrived at Bankstown train station at around 12pm on Saturday to put out the fire, quickly handled by firefighters and assisted in part by the rainy Sydney weather.

Source: Nine.

According to a statement from a Transport NSW spokesman, the current theory for the fire’s cause is that a passenger is believed to have set insulation alight while on board the train.

“A patron brought something on the train and lit it on fire,” read the statement.

In great news for everyone on the T3 train-line saw no delays as a result of the emergency.

[Image: Getty/Nine]

