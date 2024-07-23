Why Are Students In Bangladesh Protesting? The Escalating Violence, Explained

Bangladesh is in the midst of some serious unrest right now, which has seen more than 100 people killed. What started as students peacefully voicing their concerns about an outdated job quota system has escalated into a nationwide upheaval, complete with curfews, lockdowns, and a devastating death toll.

So, what’s got these students so fired up?

Why are students in Bangladesh are protesting?

Last month, the High Court reinstated a controversial quota system. Originally introduced in 1971 the system moves to reserve 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. The quota was actually abolished by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after similar protests in 2018, but was reinstated after relatives of 1971 veterans filed petitions. Students called BS on this, saying it’s unfair and discriminatory.

“The reason behind such huge participation is that many students go through the bitter experience of not finding the jobs they deserve after completing their education,” former economics professor and analyst Anu Muhammad told the Dhaka-based Daily Star newspaper. “In addition, rampant corruption and irregularities in government job recruitment exams and selection processes have created immense frustration and anger.”

How did things escalate?

At first, it was your typical campus protest scene: signs, chants, a few impassioned speeches. But things took a dark turn when the government’s heavy-handed response included rubber bullets, tear gas, and even a “shoot-on-sight” order. The reported arrests have risen to 1200.

Now, it’s not just about job quotas anymore. Students are demanding justice for their fallen comrades and calling for heads to roll — including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to an AFP tally, there have been 1200 arrests and 174 people have died due to the protests, including police officers, protesters and journalists, making this one of the deadliest periods of unrest in recent Bangladeshi history.

“They attacked our peaceful procession with rods, sticks and rocks,” Nahid Islam, the national coordinator of the anti-quota protests, told AFP. “They beat our female protesters. At least 150 students were injured including 30 women, and conditions of 20 students are serious.” According to Reuters, Islam has since been arrested.

The government has shut down internet and mobile data services in an attempt to disrupt the demonstrators’ ability to communicate and mobilise through platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

To make matters worse, the government has imposed a nationwide curfew and lockdown, with soldiers patrolling the streets of major cities like Dhaka. Universities have been closed, and streets are filled with military personnel and police checkpoints.

What’s been the response?

The situation has caught the attention of the international community, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for “restraint from all sides”. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, delivered the message during a news briefing last week, stating: “We call upon Bangladesh authorities to work with its young population, find solutions to the ongoing challenges and catalyse their energy towards the country’s growth and development.”

Over the weekend, Bangladesh’s Supreme Court scrapped most of the quotas, ordering 93 per cent of government jobs to be allocated on merit and just five per cent to veterans’ families. The remaining two per cent of jobs will be reserved for people from ethnic minorities or people with disabilities, reports Al Jazeera.

However, it has done little to settle the unrest. Protesters’ demands have evolved, with students calling for the release of protest leaders, lifting of the military curfew, reopening of universities, resignation of ministers, and formalisation of the changes to the quota system. “This [court] order is temporary. We want a permanent executive order from the government, saying that the quotas are abolished, except some quotas for the disabled and minorities,” A student at Dhaka University, Parvez Mosharraf, told Dawn.

In response, Law Minister Anisul Huq promised on Sunday that the government would implement the changes to the legislation within days.

The students have given 48 hours from the 22nd of July for the government to respond to their demands. It is unclear what will happen if they are not met.

