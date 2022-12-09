Former skateboarder and Jackass cast member Bam Margera has been placed on a ventilator at a San Diego hospital. The stunt-man is reportedly fighting for his life after being diagnosed with pneumonia and subsequently COVID as per the NZ Herald.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed that the 43-year-old is being treated in the intensive care unit, however his condition has been classified as stable.

Earlier in the year, Margera finished a one-year stint in a drug and alcohol rehab program as per TMZ.

Sources said he was “staying at the sober living facility after recently getting into an argument with his wife”, per news.com.au.

It is also believed that he was asked to depart the most recent Jackass film, Jackass Forever due to contractual breaches regarding his drug and alcohol usage.

The situation reached its lowest point when Magera was served a restraining order by the film’s director Jeff Tremaine after Magera allegedly sent him threatening messages.

According to TMZ, Margera didn’t show up to a virtual meeting with Tremaine to help Margera with his mental health and ongoing issues with sobriety.

Bam didn’t take too kindly to being shown the door and responded on social media by saying “My family — Jackass — has betrayed me, rejected me, abandoned me. If anybody cares about me don’t go see their movie”.

In response to the situation, fans began a “free Bam movement” which argued Bam was being held by his family in a conservatorship similar to that of Britney Spears. His family flatly denied the allegations, issuing a statement.

“The “Free Bam” movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families,” they wrote via NME.

Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.

“Despite rumours, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public.

“If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.”

More to come.