I don’t have any tattoos because I tend to make shit decisions that I’ll regret later. And you can’t get rid of ink in the same way you can a serial douchebag, you know?

Anyway, there’s a TikTok video going viral because a 19-year-old woman is claiming she didn’t get the tattoo she ordered on a recent trip to Bali.

“So I came to Bali to get a tattoo, right?” TikTok user Tia Kabir cries in the video.

“And I’ve been dreaming to get this tattoo because I just don’t get tattoos all the time — I get one like every few months,” she continues.

What did the Canberra woman want to get tattooed?

Angel Energy.

What did she end up with?

Energy Angel.

I just have so many questions as someone who has never had a tattoo before:

Do you not look down while you’re getting a tattoo done? I struggle to believe someone with more than 92,000 TikTok followers wasn’t filming the damn thing.

Is getting tattoos once every few months considered sporadic?

Why ‘angel energy’?

Unrelated to tattoos, but I also think Tia should invest in some pockets for her water bottles and vapes. But that’s neither here nor there.

TikToker Jessica Valentine Cox stitched the video in disbelief that she didn’t check the stencil correctly, however, Tia claims that the stencil changed when fitting it to her forearm.

“I had a piece of paper that said ‘Angel Energy’ but it was a little too big on the arm after they put the stencil on,” Tia told news.com.au.

“So after they made it a tiny bit smaller, somehow it flipped around saying ‘Energy Angel’ but I didn’t notice.

“It was only after it was done that I checked it. It put me into shock.”

The TikTok has racked up over four million views since it was posted two days ago and as you can imagine, there are a lot of opinions about the whole mishap.

“I mean angel energy isn’t any better,” one commenter wrote, which has racked up over 2,000 likes.

“I don’t get tattoos all the time only every few months,” another comment reads, with more than 12,700 likes.

A comment saying “no regrats” has over 7,000 likes.

TikTok is a truly savage place. However, all is well that ends well because Tia’s tattoo is now “fixed” and says “Energy of an angel”. What a relief!

The solution comes after Tia expressed her disappointment with the tattoo artist.

“You would think it’s common sense from the tattooist to check the English is correct,” she told news.com.au.

“I complained and they called me back in after cause they felt so guilty and fixed my tattoo.”

Whether it’s the tattooist’s fault is debatable. But offering to make an alteration for the poor girl?

That’s angel energy.