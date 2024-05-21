This Influencer Woke Up In Bali With TWO Tattoos And I’m Screaming Into My Ice Cold Bintang

Australian-born influencer Rhiannon Cunningham has shared the wild story of how she woke up with not one but TWO tattoos after a wild drunken night in Bali’s Canggu area. Aussies, we are NEVER beating the crazy tourist allegations, are we?

Cunningham took to TikTok (@rhiannoncunningham) to reveal just how she woke up with two small tattoos, one on each foot.

“I met this guy for literally thirty minutes… we were like “fuck it, should we get a drunk tattoo together?’”

According to Cunningham, the pair decided they should get tattoos together despite having just met. Her pic of choice? A tiny little Bintang beer and a love heart. One of these is NOT like the other.

“I spoke to someone earlier in the day who wanted to get a tattoo to remind them of Bali, and I was like ‘look as long as you don’t get a Bintang you’ll be fine’,” she said in her TikTok.

“I think because I had that in the back of my head, in my subconscious, that is why today I’ve woken up with a Bintang tattooed on my foot.

“This is what we’re working with, it’s the main beer here in Bali. I don’t even drink beer.”

Rhiannon Cunningham in London (Source: Instagram @rhiaannonc).

Look, I’m not going to lie, despite it being a rather stereotypical tattoo option for tourists in Bali, the little Bintang looks pretty cute. And hey, at least it’s on her foot and not her face. We all know what the drunk demons inside of us are capable of.

This isn’t the first time Cunningham has shared a “drunk tattoo in Bali” story, however.

Earlier this month, the influencer, who has been living in Bali, revealed she drunkenly got an Aquarius symbol as her first tattoo. Some things are just written in the stars, you know.

Comments on Cunningham’s viral video revealed she wasn’t alone in drunkenly getting a tattoo in Bali.

“My husband literally has the Bintang logo on the top of his entire foot. Could be worse,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I was the victim of the Bali tattoo saga myself. Waking up with a Nike logo tattooed on my foot along with a squid tattooed on my thigh and French cheese tattooed on my leg,” wrote another.

“It’s ok girl I woke up after a night out at Sandbar with ‘devil energy’ tattooed on my ass,” wrote a third.

Well, I’m glad all I got in Bali was a stomach bug and a huge scrape on my arm. Then again, maybe I should go back and get that ‘devil energy’ tat…