Controversial AFL player Bailey Smith has cut off his iconic mullet, debuting a SHOCK new look. At least, that’s what publications across the country would want you to believe. Not to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but I’m pretty sure Bailey Smith still has a mullet on his head, and I reckon I can prove it.

News circulated about Bailey Smith’s “new look” on Wednesday morning, and for a second there I almost thought it was true.

Smith has built somewhat of a reputation for being an attractive man with one of the best-kept mullets in the game, so when I read “dramatic transformation” I was expecting him to be completely bald. Or, you know, mullet-less?

Here’s an example of one of the headlines circulating, written by The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail? Potentially bullshitting us? I’m shocked. Betrayed.

Perth Now also had a similar-looking headline.

I mean look at these socials. “Iconic mullet is no more”? “Not the mullet”? “SEE THE PICS”????

You would think the man actually cut off his mullet with all of these social media LIES.

Hell, even the common folk were convinced.

#AFL #WesternBulldog dude #BaileySmith cut off his iconic mullet to launch the “ #KingsDomain 3-In-1 Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash” in #Melbourne this week 🙄😳



I will admit that he looks so much better, like a young Jeremy Irons, amazing bone structure . . pic.twitter.com/H0pfuKsehh — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) September 13, 2022

If you click on any of those articles you’ll see the same image circulating: the one that appears in the bottom left of the tweet above.

It looks like Smith’s mullet is completely gone and his hair is shorter now, but upon closer inspection, it isn’t gone at all. Stare at it. Really dive into this theory with me. Let it consume you.

The 21-year-old was receiving a haircut to commemorate the launch of Kings Domain’s 3-in-1 shampoo, for which he filmed an ad (completely nude, mind you). Not the straight man as the face of a 3-in-1 shampoo. The jokes write themselves.

7 News Melbourne filmed the public haircut (weird), and I will be using their footage as my main piece of evidence here. Please watch from 1:10 forward.

Young Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has spoken out on the drugs scandal that threatened his career. The 21-year-old with footy's most famous haircut today praised supporters for sticking by his side. https://t.co/6ohABvAYdY @BlakeJohnson @7AFL #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/oD7bsZn4bX — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) September 13, 2022

See how he didn’t actually cut his mullet? And the pics circulating around are from the moment the hairdresser pulls his hair back??

Nine News Melbourne also caught the moment on camera, but their reporters said it was “just a trim with the promise the long locks will come off next year.”

Clarity! In this climate? So rare and so refreshing.

I’m shocked that Nine News is the only place reporting that Bailey Smith DIDN’T chop off his hair.

Bailey Smith has reflected on his rollercoaster year, saying he's been forced to live and learn from that mid-season drug scandal.



He did so during a trip to the barbers, where that famous mullet came in for some attention. @cstanaway #9News pic.twitter.com/yMwRM1dhj8 — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) September 13, 2022

And my final piece of evidence is the advertisement for Kings Domain itself.

If Kings Domain were going to lop off Smith’s hair as a huge publicity stunt, wouldn’t it feature all over their ads? Why would you have Bailey sitting there in his signature mullet?

The mullet was such a prominent feature in their advertising that I highly doubt they’d get rid of it a couple of days later.

Really there’s only one way to prove if my theory is 100% correct… Bailey Smith needs to post on his Instagram grid.

Once he does I shall be content, and the Daily Mail will have to eat a hat. Them’s the rules.