PSA: Here’s What To Watch Out For If You’re Buying Last Min Tix To England v Australia Game

It’s a big day. Maybe the biggest day. It feels like we’re getting married or going into battle or both because ultimately Love is a Battlefield (I’m sorry, I was stuck in a barber the other day and they had that song on loop).

Tonight, is of course, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final with Australia versing England AKA the day the Tilly’s smash the Lionesses on the pitch.

Since Courtnee Vine scored that incredible penalty against France on Saturday, the excitement is reaching fever pitch. Over 7.2 million Australian’s tuned in to watch the game, with that figure likely to increase tonight. There has been record breaking demand for Matilda’s merchandise. It even spawned a hilarious viral moment where (nearly) everyone on a plane ride was watching the game.

The nation’s gone green, and gold and we’ve never been prouder of our girls.

With Tilly fever reaching such extreme levels, fans are desperate to buy last minute tickets. BUT – and this is PSA to all – please beware, scammers are rife!

As a victim of such scamming (once for a Billie Eilish concert where instead of attending I sat at home, ate two minute noodles and cried) let me talk you through it like it’s a horror film (because it low-key is).



Scammers are like the witch from Hansel and Gretel (the Dakota Fanning one). You’re an innocent fan lead down the green and gold path of a potential ticket sale only to be trapped last minute and eaten alive. Okay I may be exaggerating slightly, but they do take your money. And unlike Hansel and Gretel, we can’t push scammers into the oven to solve all our problems. So please read this carefully.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) have issued a warning that fans need to be “very careful” when trying to purchase last minute tickets to tonight’s game. In pretty regular behaviour, scammers will been scan social media platforms and either posting or DMing you saying they have tickets. They have then send realistic screenshots of their tickets in the hope that you purchase them. It’s convincing. And they’re bloody charming.

But stop right there (cue the Spice Girls song).

It’s a scam. And I don’t care how charming Natalie from Albuquerque is, or how much she loves your profile. Don’t do it.

The ACCC’s National Anti- Scam Centre have also received reports of of ‘new scams’ appearing ahead of tonight’s game in the form of links to a live stream. Upon clicking these links, viewers are asked to subscribe to the live-streaming service to watch the game. In most cases, this ends up with scammers stealing a victim’s credit card details and not showing the game. To be clear, the game is broadcast for free via Channel 7 and Optus Sport.



Some of you may get lucky with a genuine ticket sale, but I would not take the risk. The game at Stadium Australia tonight is completely sold out and only around 80,000 fans will get to experience it.

And even if you don’t get to see the game in the flesh, it’s not all bad. Come join us at the giant screens located all around Australia, on TV or at a pub near you.



The semi final kicks off tonight at 8pm AEST. And whoever you are, wherever you are watching the game, please enjoy shouting, screaming and crying at the television. I shall be doing it with you. Such behaviour is incredibly normal given the situation.



Up the Tillys!