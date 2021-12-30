More than 40 per cent of Australians want legal weed, according to a recent government survey. Which is great news for all you stoners out there, whose actions we are not legally allowed to say we condone.

Alcohol, tobacco & other drugs in Australia report quietly revealed the findings a couple of weeks ago, but I guess all the people who’d be interested in it were too stoned to notice.

Researchers working on the survey found that Aussies had significantly increased their support for legalising weed for personal use. The percentage rose from about 25 per cent in 2013 to 41 per cent in 2019.

Seems like a few weed wowsers must have had a jazz cigarette or two in the meantime and chilled out, hey?

But don’t just take our word for it. The survey results also appeared in journal Drug and Alcohol Review, and co-author Professor Don Weatherburn told the Guardian he believed more widespread use meant potheads (reformed or otherwise) were beginning to filter into the professional and political worlds.

“It’s also partly true that the people who first tried cannabis are now in positions of authority in and around government and major institutions,” he told the publication.

Fukkin ripper. So when can we expect to be able to [legally enjoy the consumption of cannabis]?

Well, the ACT is the only state or territory in Australia to have decriminalised weed, and when the law was changed in 2019 the federal government put on a turn about it.

Premier of Victoria Dan Andrews recently shot down hopes that the same would be done in his state, which is apparently the most progressive in Australia.

Obviously it would be good to see it legalised. Criminalising drug consumption disproportionately effects the poor and marginalised and prevents those with addictions from getting the help they need. So just pull a Portugal and let ’em all rip, imo.

So yeah, the forecast for [ingesting weed] legally is not so good. It is of course available legally as medicine, but this is controlled and isn’t really intended to help make your dinner taste that little bit better.