A 25 Y.O. Australian Woman Has Allegedly Been Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

An Australian woman has allegedly been gang raped in Paris just days before the 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin.

On Monday, French news website Le Parisen reported that a 25-year-old Australian woman was found disoriented and in distress outside of a kebab shop at 5am on Saturday, July 20.

READ MORE When Do The Paris Olympics Start? Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Summer Games

The woman, who reportedly couldn’t speak any French, was found with her dress “backwards” and “partly torn off”.

When the store owners saw her stunned state, they called the police. The woman claimed she was raped by five men and taken to Bichat Hospital by firefighters where she underwent medical examinations.

(Image: Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

“The investigation into the charge of gang rape likely to have been committed on the night of July 19 to 20 has been entrusted to the 2nd judicial police district,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement, per Le Parisen.

According to reports, the woman was unable to recall what happened that evening due to alcohol consumption. However, police say they’re working tirelessly to “quickly identify the individuals and bring them to justice”.

The hearing is reportedly scheduled for Monday.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.