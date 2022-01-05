Forget burger joints selling rapid antigen tests for $50 a pop, this is what true capitalist dystopia looks like: The Australian Reptile Park’s animal hire service, which rents out koalas to rich people’s hotel rooms or homes for $2000 an hour.

You’d think given the 2020 bushfires and how they decimated Australia’s native koala population that we would be extra protective and loving towards this iconic species. You’d be wrong, because turns out if you’re rich and in a silly, goofy mood, you can just hire one.

The service, called “Koalas to Your Room”, was advertised on the website until yesterday (4 January), which The Guardian noted when it shared screenshots of the page in its report.

“Our friendly keepers will come to you with a koala or other native species to let you enjoy the animal in the peace and comfort of your hotel room or home,” the page advertising the service read, per The Guardian.

Additional koalas can be hired out for “display time” at a cost of $1000 each.

It’s unclear what other native species the ad is referring to, but it doesn’t really matter because selling out any native species for rich people’s entertainment is grossly exploitative, especially if any of the species are endangered.

NSW upper house MP for the Animal Justice party Mark Pearson condemned the service as unethical.

“Koalas are not toys for the ultra-rich,” he said, per The Guardian.

“Koalas are wild, native animals that deserve a life of freedom away from unnecessary human stress. No animal should be treated like this, dragged from hotel to hotel for the sake of making somebody money. This isn’t conservation or education – this is exploitation.

“I’m appalled Australian Reptile Park ever thought this was acceptable and I urge them to discontinue this practice, using any animal, immediately,” he said.

While the ‘Koalas To Your Room’ page now comes up with a 404 error, it’s unclear whether the service is still available.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted The Australian Reptile Park for comment.