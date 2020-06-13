Thanks for signing up!

An Australian man has been sentenced to death in China over drug smuggling charges from 2013.

According to Chinese website Ifeng News, the Australian citizen was sentenced in the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court on June 10 for a “first-instance verdict on the smuggling of drugs.

The man was arrested at China’s Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in December 2013 after airport security found more than 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his checked baggage, the ABC reports.

The Australian Federal Government has identified the man as Cam Gillespie and confirmed the news, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The verdict comes after diplomatic relations between Australia and China have grown increasingly more tense in recent weeks.

