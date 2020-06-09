For the first time since the peak of Australia’s pandemic conditions, the entire country has recorded a day of zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases.

Data released by the Department of Health today confirmed that Australia recorded no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases today, and just 2 new cases overall for the entire country. Those two new cases were both in New South Wales, and both were reportedly people returning from overseas who are in mandatory hotel quarantine. Every other state recorded zero new cases for the 24-hour period to 9pm AEST. Victoria’s tally of community transmitted COVID-19 cases did rise by one in that 24-hour period, however it was not a newly discovered case.

Crucially, Victoria recorded its second day of zero new cases overall since Saturday, and its fourth zero day since March 7th. The state’s total number of remaining active cases is now down to around 66.

New South Wales is now reporting 337 remaining active cases in the state, the lowest number the state has seen since March 19th.

South Australia has now gone two full weeks without a single new case of coronavirus being recorded in the state, while Tasmania clocked up its 25th consecutive day of zero new cases, and the Northern Territory’s streak zero new case days sits at 38.

Officials around the country are closely monitoring the situation as state governments relax restrictions, with South Australia going so far as to allow 2,000 people to attend this weekend’s scheduled AFL clash between crosstown rivals Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

People across the country are still urged to maintain strict social distancing measures and observe proper hygiene, despite the slow rollback of movement restrictions. Officials have given the strong suggestion for anyone who attended this past weekend’s mammoth Black Lives Matter protests around the country to consider self-isolating for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.