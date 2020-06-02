A number of protests are planned for Australia this week, both in solidarity with marches in the US and against the ongoing scourge of Indigenous deaths in custody closer to home.

Australians have been watching on in horror at events unfolding in the US, as protesters march against police brutality and the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

People are also appalled at Australia’s own history of police violence. There have been 432 Indigenous deaths in custody since the 1991 royal commission. This needs to stop.

A number of events have been created (and cancelled) since the weekend. Here’s a list of the major ones set to go ahead nation-wide in the coming days.

Show up, and as always, remember to follow social distancing and stay 1.5 metres apart from one another. Most organisers are also asking attendees to wear facemasks.

Sydney

Black Lives Matter – protest against deaths in custody

When: 5 PM, Tuesday, June 2

Where: Hyde Park

Organisers: Australian Communist Party

After meeting at the Archibald Fountain in Hyde Park, this protest will march down the road to state parliament before finishing outside the American embassy.

This event has been on-again, off-again, for various reasons since it was created on the weekend, but the event is now being led by a First Nations organiser.

“It is important to note that as per concerns about this protest being led by First Nations people, the current team is taking a step back and Kieran, a First Nations organiser from the Australian Communist Party is now taking leadership of this event,” the event’s Facebook page says.

“We look forward to seeing everybody show up to raise awareness for this ongoing issue in Australia. Bring signs, water and masks and most importantly, remember what we’re walking for.”

Stop All Black Deaths in Custody: Vigil for George Floyd

When: 3-5 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: 20 Lee St, Chippendale (near Central)

Organisers: The Indigenous Social Justice Association (ISJA), the Anticolonial Asian Alliance and the USYD Autonomous Collective Against Racism

This event is a vigil for George Floyd and Dunghutti man David Dungay, both of whom died in police custody and whose final words were: “I can’t breathe.”

“Our safety marshals will be organising attendees into multiple groups of 50 around Lee St, asking people to maintain 1.5 metres distance and encouraging everyone to wear facemasks,” the event’s page says. The event will also be livestreamed.

Another unrelated event is being held a few hours earlier at Hyde Park, but it is unclear if any black or First Nations organisers are involved and the event’s organisers have banned discussion on the page.

Melbourne

Stop Black Deaths in Custody – Justice for George Floyd #BLM

When: 2-5 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: Parliament House

Organisers: Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance (WAR)

This event calls for justice for George Floyd and for Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.

It will be held on the steps of state parliament.

Adelaide

Solidarity with Minneapolis! Justice for George Floyd

When: 12-1:30 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: Victoria Square (Tarndanyangga)

Organisers: Adelaide Campaign Against Racism and Fascism

This rally is in solidarity with the protesters in the US, and will also highlight Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.

“Join the Adelaide Campaign Against Racism and Fascism as we rally in solidarity with those fighting for justice in the USA,” the event’s Facebook page says.

“We are also rallying in protest of police violence, racism, and the murder of black people in this country, and in solidarity with the Aboriginal liberation struggle.”

Brisbane

Black Lives Matter – Stop Black Deaths In Custody Meanjin (BNE)

When: 1-5 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: King George Square

Organisers: FISTT (Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties)

This demonstration is in solidarity with the US protests, while also calling for justice for Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Black Lives Matter Protest

When: 12 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: Queen Street Mall

Organisers: Independent

This event is being organised independently by members of the black community in Brisbane. It will meet at Queen Street Mall before marching to King George Square to join the FISTT protest later in the afternoon.

Canberra

Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest. Justice for George Floyd!

When: 3 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: Embassy of the USA

Organisers: Independent

This event will gather outside the American embassy in Canberra to show to call for justice for George Floyd and other black victims of police brutality in the US.

“Stand with me in solidarity against the unlawful murder of George Floyd and the other African American men, women and children, who’s lives were unjustifiably taken because of their race,” the event says.

Newcastle

Stop Black Deaths in Custody – Justice for George Floyd #BLM

When: 2-5 PM, Saturday, June 6

Where: Civic Park

Organisers: FISTT (Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties)

This event is calling for justice for George Floyd and for Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Perth

Australia’s first large protest in response to the alleged murder of George Floyd was held in Perth on Monday. A second protest has been organised for the coming weeks, but it is unclear if any local black or First Nations groups have been contacted or are involved

Perth really showed out today for the BLM protest ????✊???? we love to see it. pic.twitter.com/PN70VNjms9 — ????????❤️ (@khaleeysii) June 1, 2020

