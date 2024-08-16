ATT. Scandi Girls: AURORA Is Headed Down Under So Here’s How To See The Ethereal Singer Yourself

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Live Nation to share the best in live music around Australia.

Huge news. Norwegian alt-pop singer, AURORA, is touring Australia this summer.

With her hauntingly angelic vocals and Scandinavian style, AURORA is known for her huge hits including Runaway, Cure For Me, and Running with the Wolves. She has more than 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and her songs have been streamed an incredible 3.3 billion (!!!) times.

AURORA was last here in 2023 and now the queen is back with her fourth studio album, “What Happened To The Heart?” plus an international tour to boot.

If you haven’t listened to the album yet, I implore you to. With poetically soft and beautiful lyrics (highlights: The Conflict Of The Mind, The Essence, Earthly Delights) and excitingly fresh electro-pop sounds (highlights: Your Blood, My Name feat. Ane Brun, Do You Feel), “What Happened To The Heart?” is a breathtaking album that’ll be even more ethereal when played live.

The world tour, named “What Happened To The Earth?“, will take AURORA through Europe, the UK and North America before enjoying the tail-end of Australian summer in February, 2025.

Here’s where you’ll find the singer while down under.

Thursday, 6th February – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday, 8th February 2025 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

Tuesday, 11th February 2025 – MCA, Melbourne

Thursday, 13th February 2025 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

General tickets are up for grabs from 11am local time Friday the 16th of August.

So get out your best Scandi style and prepare for the angelic AURORA.

Tickets on sale now.