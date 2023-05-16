The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned Aussies it will be targeting three groups of people this year when it’s time to file your tax returns, and unfortunately, most of us will fit into one of the categories.

Ahh, the ATO. Much like the Grim Reaper or Nanny McPhee, the ATO only comes around when you least want it to. That is of course unless you’re getting a sexy sexy payout on your tax return. In that case, all doors of my house are open and unlocked and the ATO angel can walk straight in. You are welcome in this house, baby.

This year, the ATO has sent out a reminder on the three mistakes folks often make when lodging their tax return (not all of us can afford an accountant or a smart maths boyfriend). It’s done so because it will be cracking down on these errors extra hard.

In case you were wondering how hard it will be cracking down, the ATO named its announcement “In the ATO’s sights this tax time.” You know, like some kind of fkn sniper. We’re done for.

The three focus areas this year are rental property deductions, work-related expenses and capital gains tax.

Unless you’re a landlord, rental property deductions won’t matter to you.

It’s basically when a landlord overclaims an expense or claims on private property improvements (which they shouldn’t). According to the ATO, nine out of 10 rental property owners fuck up their tax returns. Can they do anything right?

Capital gains tax also won’t apply to many people as it has to do with the selling of assets like shares, crypto or properties. If you have a friend who is selling their house, tell them they better know what they’re putting in that tax return or the ATO will be on their ass. Also, tell them to spare some of that house money for the rest of us.

Finally, work-related expenses. This term applies to folks who work from home, which is unfortunately most of us.

The ATO really doesn’t want us to just copy and paste the same details from last year, especially when a lot of our working arrangements have changed lately (some of us are working in the office again and some are only working there half the time).

Basically when you do your tax return this year, don’t try to cut corners or cheat the system. Be as honest as possible and get (or pay) the money you need.