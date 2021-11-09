The brother of one of the eight people who tragically lost their lives at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival has shared a heartbreaking statement.

Basil Baig spoke after his brother Danish Baig‘s funeral, telling reporters that he wants accountability from Travis Scott, the venue and “everybody who was associated with” the incident that killed his brother, adding that Scott “has blood on his hands,” via LA Times.

“My brother was lying on the ground. They were chanting, ‘Stop the event.’ Nobody stopped the event,” Baig said. “I lost my brother because of it.”

“You go to a concert to have fun. You don’t go to a concert to die.”

He blamed Scott for not stopping the show during the deadly crowd surging.

“He could stop the show for his show, but he can’t stop a show for people,” he said. “It was upsetting, it was sad, seeing people get thrown left and right. Stomped, girls, guys, everybody.”

Scott has maintained that he was not aware of what was happening in the crowd during his performance.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Baig wrote: “I love you my brother. I am scarred for life. You were my role model and I have so much pain in my heart. I cant believe I lost you. You were the closest to me I feel so lost. I want you to know you passed the test of life. Your bravery and your courageousness will never go unheard.

“You are everything and the world to me. I cant believe you’re not with us no more. I love you with all my heart. I cant stop crying and being in pain. I will always look up to you brother and make you proud. I’m not ever going to let you down. May you rest in peace and Allah take you under his wing.”

He concluded, “You deserved the world and more and I can’t believe I lost you. My heart is in constant pain. Just know I love you and I will bring you to justice.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has also released a statement, claiming he had a “brief and respectful” meeting with Travis Scott and the rapper’s head of security “last Friday prior to the main event,” where he warned them that the set-up was not safe.

“I expressed my concerns regarding public safety,” Finner said. He added that “in my 31 years of law enforcement I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.”

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events,” Finner said. “The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.”

Meanwhile, more than 5,500 people have signed a Change.org petition to stop Travis Scott from performing at next year’s Coachella Festival.

In the petition, the organiser wrote that the “tragic and unnecessary deaths” at Astroworld occurred “due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

The petition is addressed to Coachella’s official organisers, AEG, Paul Tollet and Goldenvoice, who have not publicly responded.

One person who added their name left a comment, writing: “I’m signing because crowd asphyxia is a slow painful excruciating death. I just keep thinking about the 14-year-old youngest victim and it breaks my heart. All the victims deserve to be honoured. God bless you all.”

An investigation into the incident is in its early stages. Astroworld Fest, Live Nation and Scoremore say they’re cooperating with investigators.