The death toll from Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival has risen to nine after a student from Texas died in hospital from injuries she received at the event.

Per the ABC, the latest person to die from injuries sustained at the festival tragedy was 22-year-old Bharti Shahani. She was a computer science student at Texas A&M University. She went to the event with her sister and cousin who survived and said the barricades used essentially trapped punters and stopped them from being able to escape.

“If they hadn’t packed us in with barriers on all three sides, maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” Shahani’s cousin Mohit Bellani said.

Shahani’s family lawyer James Lassiter spoke at a news conference this week and said they want to make sure the right people are held accountable to the deaths of the attendees, all of whom are aged between 14 and 27 at the time of writing.

“We want to make sure that the people who decided to put profits over the safety of the lives of children are held responsible,” he said.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Scott will cover the funeral costs of the eight people who died at the festival, which was confirmed in a statement issued by a representative for the rapper. It’s unclear whether this extends to Shahani and any further deaths due to injuries sustained at Astroworld.

“Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved,” the statement read.

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

The statement also said that he is working with counselling company BetterHealth to provide mental health services to anyone who has been affected by the traumatic event.

Houston police have also set the record straight on the claim that a security guard was needle-spiked while working on the crowd. The allegation led police to initially look into the potential a drug-spiking incident had occurred in the chaos of Scott’s performance.

It was reported that guard was immediately treated with anti-narcotics medication Narcan in fears he had been injected with an unknown substance.

Per the BBC, police chief Troy Finner said the guard had been interviewed by police. The guard told them that he had been hit in head and was knocked out cold and eventually woke up in the medical tent.