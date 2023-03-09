CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses child sexual assault and details which may be distressing to some readers.

Detectives from the WA Major Crime Division are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Aboriginal inmate at Perth’s Hakea Prison.

Ashley Bropho was found unresponsive in his cell just after 8am on Thursday.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported it understands he was beaten to death.

A Department of Justice spokeswoman said prison staff provided first aid and paramedics attended, but efforts to revive Bropho failed.

“The circumstances surrounding the death will be subject to a police investigation,” she said, per the SMH.

“The prison is assisting the investigation and two units have been placed in lockdown to assist police.”

Areas of Hakea Prison have been locked down as WA Police investigate Bropho’s death.

Per WAToday, details about Bropho’s offending were read out in Perth’s District Court on Tuesday during a pre-sentencing hearing.

The court heard that in July last year, Bropho allegedly lured a 9-year-old girl back to his house from a Doubleview park, offering her a burger from Hungry Jack’s.

He lured her into his bedroom, where he allegedly assaulted and exposed himself to her.

Bropho pleaded guilty to two counts of indecently dealing with a child under 13 and encouraging a child to engage in sexual acts, per 9News.

State prosecutor Stacey Watts described the offence as every parent’s worst nightmare.

Bropho’s lawyer Clint Hampson told the court a psychiatric report indicated Ashley Bropho was living with an intellectual disability and schizophrenia.

The Australian Institute of Criminology’s annual report on deaths in custody, released in December 2022, found 24 Indigenous people had died in the 12 months to June 2022. Sixteen were in prison custody and eight were in police custody.

WA Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online. Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.