An artist who planned to self-inseminate via live stream for a performance piece is suing the Australia Council for withdrawing its funding.

Artist Casey Jenkins had previously received a grant for the project, where they inseminate themselves with donor sperm via live stream.

Jenkins originally received the grant for an international project but ‘cos of the pandemic, they then asked if it could be used for the insemination project instead.

As reported by The Guardian, Jenkins’ grant amendment was initially approved. But the council later took back its approval.

This happened soon after right-wing commentator Peta Credlin slammed the project on Sky News, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Jenkins launched a case against the Australia Council in 2021 for discrimination. At the time the Australia Council denied funding for Jenkins’ project was removed due to public complaints or negative media coverage.

The council has said part of the reason it rescinded Jenkins’ grant was because the project “exposed [it] to unacceptable, potentially long-term and incalculable risk”.

It then went on to say it couldn’t be “party to an act that could result in bringing new life into this world as part of an art project”.

The council also said the “current and longer-term consequences for the child, the child’s parent and donor are inappropriate for a government entity to accept”.

Jenkins’ lawyer is now seeking a court order over potential communication regarding the grant decision. They want the Australia Council to do a more thorough search through online correspondence and texts sent in the relevant time period.

However, per The SMH, the rep for Australia Council said this was a “fishing expedition”.

Jenkins’ art project — called Immaculate — aims to talk about conception and counteract stigma around queer pregnancies.

At the moment, the hearing is before the Federal Court.