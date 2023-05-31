Armie Hammer Won’t Face Sexual Assault Charges Following A ‘Lengthy’ LAPD Investigation

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault, physical abuse and suicide.

Actor Armie Hammer won’t face sexual assault charges stemming from a 2021 police report, the Los Angeles county District Attorney’s office has confirmed.

Following a police report in February 2021 from an accuser known as Effie (who posts on Instagram as @houseofeffie), the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a lengthy investigation, according to Variety.

Effie claimed that during her four-year relationship with Armie Hammer, the actor was physically abusive and says he violently raped her in 2017.

In its statement as quoted by The Guardian, the LA district attorney’s office said: “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr Hammer with a crime.

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt … Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter, we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Effie’s story was bolstered by numerous other women seemingly coming forward with screenshots of disturbing DMs and accusations levelled at Armie Hammer.

Effie took to Instagram to share a Story a few hours before the news broke. “It’s my birthday today and here’s how I thought it was gonna go versus how it’s actually going, expectation vs reality.

“Expectation: Ponies! balloons! A new chapter in life! How it’s actually going: law enforcement, talking to lawyers about the atrocious harassment I’ve been getting the past weeks, got invited to give a speech a a university. No ponies, plenty of fun balloons though.

“What I most want to do: sleep. I just want sleep.”

Image: Instagram / @houseofeffie

Armie Hammer has yet to comment on the latest update in the case, but earlier this year he did his first tell-all interview with a publication called Air Mail.

In the interview, he revealed he felt suicidal after the allegations surfaced and walked into the ocean in an attempt to end his life. He also spoke about being sexually assaulted as a child, and said this was what led to his pattern of abusive behaviour.

More to come.

Image: Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan